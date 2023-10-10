NewLeftHeader

MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center unveils patient-focused Cardiac Rehabilitation Center

MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at the Heart and Wellness Center. This new Cardiac Rehabilitation Center marks a significant leap forward in cardiovascular care and community health.

“Today we’ve opened our doors to a new era of cardiovascular care,” said Lynn Rodriguez, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, executive director, cardiovascular services, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. “This facility empowers our patients to regain their heart health, strengthening our commitment to community well-being. It’s a significant step forward in our mission to transform lives through heart health.”

MemorialCare personnel

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, Robbie Burton, MHS, RCIS, ACHE, director of cardiovascular services (center), prepares to cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of the new Cardiac Rehabilitation Center. Members of Saddleback Medical Center leadership (L-R): Christina Holman, physician relations manager; Catherine Shitara, chief operating officer; Lynn Rodriguez, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, executive director, cardiovascular services, and Seila Buth, director, food and nutrition services, joined in the celebration.

This highly anticipated development promises to redefine the patient experience, offering a rejuvenating environment designed to enhance cardiovascular, pulmonary and nutritional health. The expansion includes a large, state-of-the-art facility filled with natural light and breathtaking views from the surrounding Laguna Hills area, along with a range of innovative equipment designed to empower patients on their journey to improved heart health.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, physicians, patients and former patients had the opportunity to explore the facility, interact with experts and become acquainted with the equipment used to facilitate cardiac rehabilitation. Specialists in pulmonary and nutrition services were on hand to explain their roles in comprehensive patient care and how they contribute to overall heart health.

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center is dedicated to providing world-class cardiovascular care to patients in South Orange County. With a focus on excellence, innovation and patient-centered care, the institute continuously strives to improve heart health in the community.

 

