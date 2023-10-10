NewLeftHeader

Car fire brings police and fire, but no one is injured

Yesterday, Oct. 9, at 2:22 p.m., Laguna Beach police and fire personnel responded to the area of 1027 North Coast Highway for a vehicle fire. The driver of the vehicle observed smoke coming from the hood and pulled over before the engine caught fire.

Laguna Beach fire personnel quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, which caused moderate damage to the vehicle.

No one was injured during the fire and no property damage.

 

