Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival 101023

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival gives foodies and music fans a night to remember

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On October 5, The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival, presented by Hotel Laguna and held at the Festival of Arts, combined two awesome events – a food-tasting festival featuring more than 30 local restaurants and a rockin’ concert by the Mighty Untouchables – into a memorable evening. All proceeds benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Tropical Mousse Cake from Splashes

Wine Gallery with truffled mushrooms & polenta along with oven roasted meatballs made for tasty samplings

VIP Area

Chef Lindsay Smith, owner/chef of Nirvana Grille

The Art of Juicing – located inside the Art of Fitness – shared their cold brews and juices

(L-R) Mark Porterfield and friends

Tango, soon to open on Forest Avenue. (L-R) Alexis Ross-Howitt and Lana Wilkinson, the owner’s daughters.

Hotel Laguna shared tastings from Larsen and FIN

Driftwood Kitchen with their slow roasted pork shoulder, grilled masa cake and pineapple salsa with lime crema bites

Harvest at The Ranch of Laguna Beach preparing their samples

Crispy chicken sandwiches from Oak Restaurant

Offerings from Starfish

From Small Batch Donuts – sweet works of art!

Nick’s Restaurant

Little Italy, Laguna Beach

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

 

