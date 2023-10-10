NewLeftHeader

After a wickedly wonderful debut in 2018, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced the return of its Scarecrow Contest. Entries will be on display during one of Orange County’s most anticipated Halloween events, the Pageant of the Monsters, held October 27, 28, 29 and 31 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in Laguna Beach.

Brush off the creative cobwebs and create a unique scarecrow for a chance to take home cash prizes. A $500 award will be given to first place, $250 for second, $100 for third and $100 for the people’s choice award, which will be voted on by event attendees. To participate, submit an entry form and $10 entry fee by Friday, Oct. 20. For full rules and application, click here.

First Place Winner “Frida Crow” at last Scarecrow Contest

All scarecrows must be fully assembled and brought to the Festival grounds Thursday, Oct. 26 and picked up on November 1. Scarecrows will be displayed outdoors and must be able to withstand the elements with all decorations securely attached. Scarecrows must be free standing or have their own support system. Entries should be no larger than seven feet tall and four feet wide. As this is a family friendly event, advertising, political or religious statements are not permitted.

The contest will be held in conjunction with the Pageant of the Monsters, and in celebration of its 90th anniversary, the Pageant of the Masters’ creative team and staff have reunited to transform its backstage areas into a haunted house. The event also features Halloween-themed art activities, music, sideshows, food, drink and other “spook-tacular” surprises.

Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 at the door/day of) and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online by clicking here, or by calling 800.487.3378. Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes. The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. For more information on Pageant of the Monsters, visit www.foapom.com/monsters. To stay up to date on what’s happening at FOA, go towww.foapom.com.

 

