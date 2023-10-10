NewLeftHeader

LPAPA Plein Air Invitational brought artists to Laguna over the weekend

This past weekend, the country’s best plein air painters took brush to palette, kicking off the Laguna Association of Plein Air Painters (LPAPA) 25th Annual Invitational. On Saturday, Oct. 7, during the LPAPA All-Member “Welcome” Paint Out, artists converged on Main Beach Park and Heisler Park, while on Sunday, Oct. 8, 35 Invitational artists simultaneously painted in Heisler Park for the Quick Draw Painting Competition.

We captured some of the artists at work… 

Ryan Jensen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Ryan Jensen

Jeff Bertuleit

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Jeff Bertuleit

Ellen Schauer

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Ellen Schauer

Jim McVicker

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Jim McVicker

Miles Hoahide

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Miles Hoahide

Meisha Grucguhin

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Meisha Grucguhin

Daniel Marshall

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Daniel Marshall

David Marty

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

David Marty

Fernando Micheli

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Fernando Micheli

Carl Bretzke

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Carl Bretzke

Aimee Erickson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Aimee Erickson

LPAAPA Tony Salvo14

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Rick Delanty and Barbara Tapp

LPAAPA Tony Salvo14

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

(L-R) Jeff Bertuleit and Fernando Micheli

LPAAPA Tony Salvo14

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Tony Salvo shares his finished painting

 

