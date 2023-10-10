NewLeftHeader

LBCAC to feature documentary AlphaGo

LBCAC to feature documentary on G. Ray Kerciu AlphaGo

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is featuring a documentary on Laguna artist G. Ray Kerciu and a screening and discussion of the documentary AlphaGo.

“An Unchartered Journey” on October 24

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

An Unchartered Journey Film Q&A

G. Ray Kerciu

This revealing documentary profiles the artist as he marks his 90th birthday on October 24. Over seven decades, Kerciu has forged a legacy – with surprising highs and lows – as a painter, sculptor, social observer, professor and civil rights activist.

Kerciu has lived and worked in Laguna Beach for more than half a century. This short film takes viewers inside his home studio for an intimate portrait of one of California’s most captivating artists.

For tickets, click here.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Documentary AlphaGo and discussion of film

AlphaGo is a critically acclaimed 2017 documentary about the AI program that beat the world’s top Go player while 150 million people watched.

Paul Freeman will introduce the film and Jeff Rovner will lead a discussion of the movie – and what AlphaGo suggests about AI and its potential prospects and problems for us.

Freeman, formerly Laguna Beach mayor and a strategy and project management consultant, is a ranked amateur in (and obsessed with) Go. Rovner, a Festival of Arts exhibiting photographer and attorney, is a nationally recognized expert in the application of AI to the practice of law.

Cost is $25. For tickets, click here.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

