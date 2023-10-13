NewLeftHeader

Art & Nature: Indoor exhibition provides a thought-provoking journey through our connected landscapes and humanity

By THERESA KEEGAN

Like many people, Luciana Abait gained a new perspective during the pandemic. But as an artist, her perspective turned into an astonishingly beautiful, thought-provoking collection of work. The sculpture, photography and video she created will be compiled into the show Escape – Route which will be featured as the indoor exhibition of Laguna Art Museum’s upcoming Art and Nature program, which opens November 2.

“I’m developing a whole new body of work based on the material and taking the gallery space into account,” she said. “I feel so passionate about this new work.”

Photos courtesy of Luciana Abait

A road trip through the Southwest during the pandemic sparked a new series for the Los Angeles-based artist Luciana Abait. It will be part of her display at the Art & Nature program.

The crux of her show will feature work inspired by road trips she took throughout the pandemic, traveling the vast, and at the time, largely desolate, expanses of California, Utah and Arizona.

“We started driving through the real desert – not like going to Palm Springs – and I had an incredible sense of wonder and discovery,” said Abait. “I didn’t expect to see the beauty that was there. When I was photographing, I felt like I was in another world.”

There were mountains and valleys, lush vegetation and dry deserts and a constantly changing array of colors: red land, gray stones, black rocks.

“It was so visually attractive and so different,” she said. “I was amazed.”

Luciana Abait started manipulating the images, adding pastel-like, beautiful enhancements on the landscape photos she took during her pandemic road trips

Abait soon began creating narratives about the landscape, and the road trips developed into a series. The manipulated images take spectators through an “out-of-this-world journey” while other work in the show has no color alterations.

There’s a shift in the way I present my work,” she explained. “When the pandemic started, I felt the need to create dreamy, beautiful, joyful landscapes…as a sort of escapism – to take my mind off the darkness that was all around. I wanted to take spectators out of this world, to where they could experience joy, wonder and some moments of contemplation.”

The beauty of the colorful Southwest, as seen through a car windshield, is enhanced with pigment and acrylics by artist Luciana Abait

While environmental disasters, the pandemic and racial demonstrations were the headlines, Abait was feeling the world was transforming beyond recognition and reflected that in her color-altered images.

“I want people to get lost, (to) find a sense of possibility and freedom,” she said. “Surreal journeys can free an audience’s mind and then they can feel that freedom.”

But as her travels continued, the Los Angeles-based artist no longer felt a need to manipulate what she photographed. Her unaltered images, printed on cotton paper will also be part of the exhibit. They look like “beautiful 18th century landscape paintings,” she said. But upon closer examination, human intrusion interrupts nature’s beauty. Parking lots, garbage containers, a storage facility and dried-up lakes are all found within the photographs.

“These images are presented just as I saw them,” she said. “I’m reflecting how small we are in relationship to the world, the universe, and how much damage we can cause on nature and our surroundings.”

The drought conditions of the Southwest are bringing lake and river levels to new lows

Human impact on the earth, and each other, permeates Abait’s work. However, the messaging of that reality is not all doom and gloom. In this multi-media exhibit, Abait will also be displaying Road Maps, an artistic series she began in 2015 and which has been shown in multiple galleries and public spaces throughout the country, including a 2022 solo show at Loyola Marymount University.

While this map display will be site-specific for Laguna Art Museum, the huge three-dimensional paper maps – some creating towers as tall as 12 feet – present all parts of the earth, but not as a traditional formation. The land is all mixed up, for example, the United States can be next to Antarctica and Kenya.

“The mountains (made up of paper maps) talk about environmental and immigration issues,” she said. “It’s about a journey that you’re going to start, but the present cities and countries are all mixed up.”

As an immigrant who left Argentina more than 20 years ago to pursue her art in the United States, Abait knows well the challenges of leaving home.

The maps’ elevations and mountains are a metaphor for the hardships that immigrants go through,” she said. “There’s a loneliness and isolation and feelings of invisibility.”

Yet ultimately, throughout the maps, the connectivity of one place to another is observed.

“No one place is too far not to care,” said Abait. “What happens in one part of the world affects another part.”

Artist Luciana Abait was impressed at the vast expanses of the Southwest, especially in the wintertime snow

When she first presented the maps, her focus was on people fleeing Syria as that immigration crisis became a worldwide issue. In multiple shows since, there is no shortage of pressing issues.

“Every time I present the map there are different world events going on and different countries in unrest and geographic tragedies,” said Abait. She imagines this presentation will include the renewed crisis between Israelis and Palestinians. “Even though the focus changes because of political issues, it’s important because most of the world is going though difficulties and hardships.”

She wants to raise people’s awareness of these issues, as well as our connections with each other.

“I’m trying to inspire hope with my art,” said Abait. “I’m not optimistic all the days, at all times. I think it’s a balance between the darkness and light…I have children, so I have no other way than to be optimistic.”

Her art, presenting our connections to the land, the world and environment create fundamental questions for viewers, said Abait.

“It’s how do you want to go on living? What’s your attitude toward life and how do you want to continue this life?” she said. And her messaging, despite the challenges, remains optimistic.

“If you do tell people there’s hope, people will continue to fight and make a difference.”

