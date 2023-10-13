NewLeftHeader

Avran Fine Art presents Visions Unleashed

Avran Fine Art presents Visions Unleashed Opening Night Reception on October 21

Visions Unleashed features Alison Haley Paul, Pat McNabb Martin and T Barny. Join Avran Fine Art for an evening of artistic wonder featuring the brilliant creations of Pat McNabb Martin, Alison Haley Paul and T Barny. This is an opportunity to meet these talented artists in person. The Opening Night & Artist Reception will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6-9 p.m.

Expect a feast for the senses as the artists’ visions come to life on canvas and in sculpture. Enjoy refreshments as you explore their captivating artworks. Best of all, it’s free to attend!

Avran Fine Euphoric

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Avran Fine Art

“Euphoric” by Alison Haley Paul, Oil, wax, pigment, charcoal and graphite on canvas, 60” x 60”

Alison Haley Paul is a contemporary painter of lavishly textured landscapes full of nuanced color. Her work conjures up connotations and geographical memories. The places she paints may not be physically specific, but they are immediately recognizable.

Avran Fine Capri

Click on photo for a larger image

“Capri” by Pat McNabb Martin, cut canvas and mixed media diptych, 36” x 72”

Basic, raw and stretching boundaries, Pat McNabb Martin leaves each composition to the viewer’s discretion. Never over intellectualizing a painting she concerns herself with the canvas surface always experimenting to create new and unique marks. Each painting is an emergent field of color often laced with exotic fluorescent and metallic paints.  Her intuitive use of the canvas surface, texture and color saturates the viewer’s eye allowing for personal interpretation.

Avran Fine Nia

Click on photo for a larger image

“Nia” - T Barny, Chinese Fluorite rotating sculpture, 14” x 9” x 5”

A native of California with a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, T Barny has been creating sculpture professionally for 4 Decades. During his career, he has produced more than 1000 sculptures that range in size from one-foot-tall tabletop pieces to twelve-foot-tall corporate and public installations that can weigh upwards of 9 Tons in steel, bronze, wood, and water, though his curvilinear, Mobius-inspired stone sculptures are his most celebrated. His works have been shown in over 100 galleries in 18 countries worldwide and he has participated in more than 400 group and individual exhibitions. His sculptures are collected in 23 countries He has worked as an artist-in-residence in such locations as Greece and Italy, as well as several locations throughout the U.S., though most of his work is done from his home studio, the T Barny Gallery & Sculpture Gardens, in Healdsburg, California. It is his great love of stone as a medium that allows him to create serene and evocative works that continue to grow in their market presence and are increasingly sought after in both private and public arenas.

Avran Fine Art is located at 540 S. Coast Highway, Suite 106

Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.avranart.com.

 

