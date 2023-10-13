NewLeftHeader

Jason Feddy returns as KX FM radio host 101323

Jason Feddy returns as KX FM radio host on all-new show on October 25

KX FM, Laguna Beach’s only licensed radio station, announced that Jason Feddy, one of the station’s most popular disc jockeys in its early years, is returning to host an all-new show, “Second Cup with Jason Feddy.” Known for his cheeky sense of humor, Feddy will launch the show on October 25.

“Second Cup with Jason Feddy” is for people looking to get their day started with laughs, sharp insight and great music. The show will feature Feddy musing about topics of the day, disseminating local news, interviewing celebrities and playing an eclectic mix of music. Listeners can expect a steady stream of guests, including his wife, actress Ava Burton, and the family dog, Mrs. Pickles. A typical show might feature Feddy singing songs inspired by Laguna Beach’s mostly ridiculous crime log, and segments of “Stump the Chump,” a hilarious take on Name that Tune.

Jason Feddy closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of KX FM

Jason returns to the KX FM airwaves on October 25

“Jason is a Laguna Beach treasure, and I’m humbled that he’s returning to the KX FM airwaves,” said KX FM Founder and President Tyler Russell McCusker. “His previous tenure represents the best years the station has had, and I’m sure the community agrees that we’re in need of his wit, irreverence and refreshing perspectives right now.”

A native of northern England, Feddy originally started at KX FM in October 2012, leaving in 2017 to pursue multiple interests. His endeavors include curating many live outdoor concerts in Laguna Beach, among them “Music in the Park,” the city’s signature rock and roll series. As an actor and musician, Feddy has regularly performed as fellow Yorkshireman Joe Cocker in the tribute band “Mad Dogs and the Englishman,” and in the show Shakespeare’s Fool, which features songs from Shakespeare plays interpreted with a modern groove. He also wrote the songs, directed the band and performed in the off-Broadway show Two’s a Crowd with Rita Rudner.

“I am beyond excited to be back at KX FM,” said Feddy. “I loved my time at the station and being part of something that gives and receives so much from the community. In this day and age, local radio is more important than ever, and with ‘Second Cup’ I plan to bring people together by providing a daily source of joy. On any given day I want to be your friend when you tune in and give you something to think about and, hopefully, plenty to laugh at. I truly believe that the more we know each other and laugh together, the better the world will be.”

“Second Cup with Jason Feddy” will air weekdays from 9-11 a.m. on KX FM 104.7 in Laguna Beach. It is also available for streaming at www.kxfmradio.org, on the KX FM radio app, and on the Apple Music, iHeartRadio and Tune-In streaming platforms.

First hitting the air in October 2012, KX FM is the only licensed FM radio station in Laguna Beach. It’s a nonprofit, non-commercial radio station with hundreds of volunteer contributors, and is focused on the music, the listener and the local community. KX FM is dedicated to providing a voice and a creative outlet for musicians, bands and artists squeezed out by commercial radio.

KX FM is located at 1833 S. Coast Highway #200, Laguna Beach.

 

