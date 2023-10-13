NewLeftHeader

Preservation Hall Musical Director educated students and the community in Laguna Beach Music History Hall Foundation

Music History Hall Foundation hosted the esteemed musician and culture bearer, Wendell Brunious, musical director for the legendary Preservation Hall in New Orleans, and his family for an education-filled week in Laguna Beach.

preservation hall womans club

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Patti Compton

Wendell Brunious addressing the attendees at the Woman’s Club

Music History Hall Foundation is dedicated to the preservation of American music. Their programs explore cultural history through music – expanding cultural knowledge and music appreciation.

During a sold-out event on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, more than 140 members of the community were treated to a performance and educational storytelling by Wendell and Caroline Brunious about the history and importance of New Orleans music.

preservation hall TOW kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Patti Compton

Kids at TOW learn about different genres of music

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Wendell and Caroline Brunious inspired more than 300 students at Top of the World Elementary School to expand their musical knowledge and explore different genres of American music by demonstrating call-and-response and the unique rhythms of New Orleans jazz.

preservation hall wendell and patti

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Caroline Brunious

Patti Compton and Brunious at KX FM station

Patti Compton, president of the Music History Hall Foundation and host of the radio show, “Play Something Sweet,” on KX FM 104.7, hosted Wendell and Brunious in-studio on Thursday, Oct. 5, for a two-hour discussion about the history and cultural significance of New Orleans music.

The show is podcasted and available at www.kxfmradio.org/shows/play-something-sweet.

To learn more about the mission of Music History Hall Foundation, visit www.musichistoryhall.org.

 

