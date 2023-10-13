NewLeftHeader

Package theft prevention tips

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

As the holiday season approaches, you might be ordering or receiving more packages/mail. While this is a great way to send friends and families gifts, it can unfortunately be a target for thieves. Below are ways to keep your packages safe!

–Track packages to anticipate arrivals.

–Schedule a delivery time with your carrier.

–Require a signature for your delivery.

–Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up packages if you are not home.

–Hold packages at the mail facility if you are not home to pick them up.

–Install a locked mailbox, so letters and mail cannot be stolen.

–Avoid using standalone U.S. Postal mailboxes. If you need to drop off mail, walk into the post office to have it delivered.

What to do if your package is stolen:

–First, look around your home to double check it wasn’t misplaced.

–Contact the delivery company to see if there was a delay or a mistake in the delivery.

If you have reason to believe your package was stolen, contact the Laguna Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at 949.497.0701 to report the theft.

Try to take the above steps to protect your mail and packages for the future.

To make any changes to your mail and package delivery, visit www.uspis.gov.

 

