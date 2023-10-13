NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s Student Paint Out 101323

LPAPA’s Student Paint Out – from palette to canvas

On Monday, Oct. 9, the LPAPA Plein Air Invitational held the Student Paint Out. Students in grades 4-12 were mentored while creating their own plein air creations at Heisler Park from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

El Morro Elementary and Thurston Middle School students painted Birds of Paradise and ocean scenes, under the direction of LPAPA instructors.

We captured some of the student artists at work and their finished creations.

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

LPAPA Instructor David Allen instructs El Morro students in the Birds of Paradise painting project

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

El Morro students painting Birds of Paradise with David Allen

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

El Morro students painting and mixing paints on their palettes

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

El Morro students set up their easels along the railing to paint their ocean scenes, under the direction of LPAPA instructor Debbie Morines

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

Three girls from El Morro painting their canvases

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Marrie Stone

Photo by Marrie Stone

LPAPA instructor Debbie Morines painting along with El Morro students

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Scott Brashier

Photo by Scott Brashier

Thurston Middle School students share their plein air paintings of Heisler Park and the ocean

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Scott Brashier

Photo by Scott Brashier

Thurston Middle School students’ artwork on display in Heisler Park

LPAPAs Student Paint Out 9

Photo by Scott Brashier

Photo by Scott Brashier

LPAPA mentors who led the Student Paint Out

 

