Love Laguna Beach, a huge community-wide success 101323

Love Laguna Beach, a huge community-wide success

The impetus behind Love Laguna Beach comes from a simple idea: By volunteering alongside others who want to make a positive difference in the cities they call home, these individuals can unite the community in service and helping one another. This year’s event surpassed even last year’s in delivering on that goal.

Love Laguna Beach KXFM and LBPD 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

KX FM Radio and the Laguna Beach Police Department show their support for Love Laguna Beach 2023, appropriately situated in Hearts Plaza at the Susi Q Senior Center

Roughly 200 volunteers of all ages met at the Susi Q Senior Center this past Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. for the “Second Annual Love Laguna Beach Community-Wide Service Day.” Workers donned their blue Love Laguna Beach T-shirts, met their project team leaders, and after enjoying coffee and refreshments from Jedidiah Coffee, Moulin and Kitchen in the Canyon, they dispersed throughout Laguna Beach to work on 17 different service projects.

Love Laguna Beach Tshirt ladies 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

Laguna Beach High School students interviewed participants of Love Laguna Beach 2023, including a family member of coffee supplier, Jedidiah Coffee

Love Laguna Beach Tshirt ladies 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

Volunteers at Love Laguna Beach 2023 were provided blue T-shirts this year, which were easily spotted throughout Laguna Beach from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Love Laguna Beach St. Catherines 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

Love Laguna Beach 2023 volunteers planting seeds for the future and cleaned up the new Laguna Beach Community Center (formerly St. Catherine’s school site)

Love Laguna Beach Catmosphere 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

Volunteers needed little coaxing to cuddle with the cats at the Catmosphere cat adoption event at the Laguna Animal Shelter, part of Love Laguna Beach 2023

Service projects covered a wide range of activities and organizations, such as painting the Waymakers Youth Shelter fence; helping a neighbor in need clean up their garden; delivering sweet Halloween treats to seniors; sorting food donations at the Laguna Food Pantry, and plant refurbishments at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Laguna Beach and Top of the World Elementary School.

Love Laguna Beach Girl Scouts 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

As part of Love Laguna Beach 2023, the Girl Scouts delivered sweet Halloween treats and lavender bouquets to seniors

Love Laguna Beach mother daughter duo 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

A mother and daughter volunteer duo were part of a team that refurbished the native plants at the Top of the World Elementary School’s garden during Love Laguna Beach 2023

Love Laguna Beach Anne Herzog trio 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Anne Herzog

(L-R) Anne Herzog, Gail Onodera (event chairperson) and Helen Sederis celebrate a successful Love Laguna Beach 2023 at The Cliff, who was a valued sponsor of the city-wide event

Like the national organization that inspired Love Laguna Beach, this year’s event brought together citizens of all ages, with a significant increase in participation by Laguna Beach High School students. Connect Tech is a new organization at the high school in which students help seniors with technology needs, as well as spotting potential cybersecurity threats. Another high school group led a clothing drive for teens in need, while a third group focused on voter registration. Two other students conducted videotaped interviews of volunteers and nonprofits represented.

Love Laguna Beach Waymakers 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

Laguna Beach High School students composed the volunteer team that painted the Waymakers Laguna Youth Shelter fence, illustrating youth helping youth

Love Laguna Beach Boys Girls Club 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jayme Maxwell

Volunteers of all ages refurbished the planters and provided some landscaping assistance at the Laguna Boys & Girls Club, as part of Love Laguna Beach 2023

Love Laguna Beach has provided such a great way for younger citizens to develop strong, community-wide connections at an early age that will hopefully instill in them a desire to contribute to giving back to their community in the future,” said Gail Onodera, the event chairperson for the second year in a row. “It is also a way that Laguna Beach residents of all ages can connect with City of Laguna Beach government leaders and those who protect our beautiful city, such as the Laguna Beach Police Department. We couldn’t be more pleased or more grateful for the selfless participation of all those involved, including faith-based organizations, the Laguna Beach Rotary Club, Sally’s Fund and KX FM for making this day a tremendous success.”

For more information about Love Laguna Beach, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

