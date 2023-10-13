NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Plant Man: How to best harvest pumpkins 101323

Share this story

The Plant Man: How to best harvest pumpkins

By Steve Kawaratani

“What calls back the past like the rich pumpkin pie?” –John Greenleaf Whittier

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

My father, Pete, recollected that during the Great Depression, local farmers in and around Laguna grew pumpkins. They were harvested during autumn and were used for both food and decoration. As our artists’ colony grew into our flourishing and beautiful seaside village, the pumpkin continued to be celebrated, especially during the extended Halloween holiday.

We sometimes forget that the original purpose of pumpkins was to eat them; they were among the first crops grown for sustenance in North America. Over the recent past, we have generally used them principally as decorations. They have become doorway fixtures, as an invitation for trick-or-treaters, usually with faces artistically or whimsically carved into them. However, my preference remained with my mom’s tasty pumpkin pies, which were a family tradition for decades of holiday desserts.

The Plant Man pumpkins.jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Danielle Cavallucci

Harvest pumpkins now when they are truly mature

Today, pumpkins remain an integral part of our culture, linking Laguna’s agricultural past to a venue for artistic expression. Before harvesting pumpkins for Halloween, there are considerations to ensure your pumpkins are in their best condition for carving and decorating:

–Harvest pumpkins when they are fully mature; this is typically in late September through October. The skin should be fairly hard and not easily pierced with a fingernail.

–Always select pumpkins that have a deep and uniform orange color. Avoid ones with green patches or soft spots.

–When harvesting a pumpkin, cut it from the vine using pruning secateurs or a sharp knife. Twisting the pumpkin off the vine can damage the stem; leave a few inches of stem attached to the pumpkin to maintain its viability.

–Place pumpkins in a sunny dry area for a few days to harden its skin.

–After curing, keep pumpkins in a cool, dry place with good air circulation to extend their shelf life.

By following these simple steps, you will ensure your pumpkins are in prime condition for Halloween. And, they’ll remain fresh throughout the autumnal season and beyond. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.