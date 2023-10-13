NewLeftHeader

Local senator shares updates on bills 101323

Local senator shares updates on bills, work in Sacramento

By SARA HALL

State Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) was the featured speaker at the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs meeting on Thursday (Oct. 12). About two dozen people attended the monthly meeting via Zoom.

Nguyen started with a brief introduction of herself and the district, which covers Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point, along with several inland Orange County cities and three Los Angeles County cities.

“As your senator, I get to be your voice in Sacramento,” Nguyen said. “We get to fight for initiatives that help build a better, stronger and safer community for all of us.”

Nguyen noted several of the Senate committees she sits on, including as vice chair of: Business, Professions and Economic Development; Health; Elections and Constitutional Amendments and the Insurance.

She’s the first Orange County legislator to be appointed to the Joint Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture.

“That committee oversees everything that has to do with the entire coast of California,” she said.

According to the State Senate website, the committee is focused on: encouragement of seafood production, gainful seafood industry employment and a healthy coastal economy; conservation, restoration and enhancement of fishery resources; protection of California seafood consumers; collection of valid and reliable data on the fishing and aquaculture industries; resolution of conflicts concerning the fishing and aquaculture industries, and oversight of executive branch activities concerning the fishing and aquaculture industries.

She’s hoping to host the first hearing of that committee in Orange County sometime before the end of the year.

Nguyen also spoke about various bills that she’s worked on or supported. This year, there were more than 2,600 bills introduced by both houses and more than 1,000 bills sent to the governor by the end of their legislative session, she noted. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Saturday (Oct. 14) to take action on the bills.

“During this past year, past session, we’ve worked to address many of the issues facing our state,” Nguyen said. “From homelessness and public safety, to housing and mental health, we’ve worked on various legislation to tackle what matters most to Californians and the businesses.”

State Senator Janet Nguyen

State Senator Janet Nguyen

During the Thursday morning meeting, she mentioned several bills she’s worked on or supported, some that have been signed into law, others that are stalled at the committee level, and some that are still up in the air.

“I know in Laguna Beach regarding fire and safety preparedness is extremely important to us,” Nguyen said, mentioning several bills related to the issue.

SB 470 would provide eligibility on urban water and small community drought relief programs in high fire hazard and very high fire hazard severity zones. The bill would, until Jan. 1, 2026, establish in the department the Urban Water Community Drought Relief program and the Small Community Drought Relief program to provide grants for similar interim or immediate drought relief. These programs, upon a specified appropriation, would authorize funding for benefits in addition to drought relief, including projects that reduce the risk of wildfire for entire neighborhoods and communities through water delivery system improvements for fire suppression purposes in high fire hazard severity zone communities or very high fire hazard severity zone communities, as designated by the state fire marshal or by a local agency.

She also noted SB 504, which is stalled at the Assembly Natural Resources Committee. The bill would establish a statewide program to allow qualified entities to support and augment the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in its defensible space and home hardening assessment and education efforts. It would also require the department, when reviewing applications for the local assistance grant program, to give priority to any local governmental entity that is qualified to perform defensible space assessments in very high and high fire hazard severity zones who reports that information using the common reporting platform, as provided.

There are also a number of issues with fire insurance right now, Nguyen added.

“Our insurance industry is in chaos right now,” she said. “It’s not going in the direction that it should be so that it’s healthy for homeowners, business owners to be able to buy insurance.”

It’s likely going to start creeping in to also destabilize automobile insurance, she predicted.

Newsom recently signed an executive order to help to try to stabilize the insurance market, Nguyen pointed out. The goal of the executive order is to expand choices, create a better rate approval process, accelerate implementation of potential regulations and strengthen the FAIR Plan, she explained. The FAIR Plan, which provides California property owners with access to basic fire insurance coverage for high-risk properties when traditional market insurance companies will not.

Nguyen also noted the work she’s done on a bill that requires youth sports organizations to have access to a defibrillator during any official practice or match. This is something she’s been working on for nearly 20 years, when she was first elected to the Garden Grove City Council. In 2004, Nguyen worked with the local Rotary Club to place a defibrillator in every public space and school in Garden Grove.

Another major issue in the district is homelessness, she said. She hasn’t met anyone in the district that believes the county or state is doing a great job tackling homelessness. Residents raise concerns that the government has spent billions on the issue but there hasn’t been any noticeable improvement. There’s a bipartisan effort to look at where and how the money is being spent on the issue of homelessness, Nguyen said. The legislation is still working its way through the system, she noted, but it will audit the system and look at whether all the programming is financially working or not.

Also related to public safety, Nguyen said she is a huge champion in the effort to fight the fentanyl crisis in the last several years. It’s the number one killer of young adults from ages 18 to 45, she pointed out. It’s even reaching younger kids with pills that look like candy, she warned.

“We are literally watching a generation vanish before our eyes,” Nguyen said.

In 2021, there were nearly 6,000 opioid-related overdose deaths in California, according to the state department of public health.

She mentioned supporting a bill, SB 44, that penalizes those who possess a minimum of one kilo of fentanyl with the intent to sell. That amount equals approximately 10,000 pills, she explained.

“We need to hold these drug dealers accountable because the less of them out there, the less a chance these fentanyl (pills) will get in the hands of innocent children and innocent young adults who have their whole life ahead of them,” Nguyen said.

Another bill, SB 234, will now require schools, colleges, concert venues, amusement parks and stadiums to maintain an unexpired supply of NARCAN naloxone nasal spray just in case of a potential overdose of fentanyl in these facilities.

Nguyen also spoke about bills related to sex trafficking, allowing employers to consider criminal conviction history, efforts to pass a bill that would allow businesses 120 days to correct construction-related accessibility violations before legal proceedings can be initiated, upcoming ballot initiatives and the recent dedication of the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

