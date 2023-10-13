NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 101323

Friday, Oct. 13

TBA – Boys Cross Country at OC Championship

TBA – Girls Cross Country at OC Championship

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA

7 p.m. – Football vs. Ocean View

Saturday, Oct. 14

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA

Monday, Oct. 16

4:30 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Edison

Tuesday, Oct. 17

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Edison

Wednesday, Oct. 18

3:15 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Mater Dei

5 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Marina

Thursday, Oct. 19

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Marina

Friday, Oct. 20

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

7 p.m. – Football vs. Godinez

Past week’s results

Monday, Oct. 9

Girls Flag Football lost at Corona del Mar, 45-0

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Girls Tennis won at Marina, 17-1

Girls Volleyball lost at Corona del Mar, 3-0

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Crean Lutheran, 4-3

Boys Water Polo won at Huntington Beach, 13-12

 

