NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 82  |  October 13, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

UUFLB presents the cultural landscape 101323

Share this story

UUFLB presents the cultural landscape of the Acjachemen Tribe on October 15

The public is invited to join the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10:45 a.m. for a presentation by Cultural Anthropologist and Archaeologist Stephen O’Neil on the cultural landscape of the Acjachemen Tribe, the Native Americans of southern Orange County.

uuflb presents O'Neil

Courtesy of UUFLB

Cultural Anthropologist and Archaeologist Stephen O’Neil

The Acjachemen made the natural landscape their own, integrating the landforms, plants and animals with their social world and mythology. The place names they used reflected the usage and resources of local areas, as well as the events that took place there. Learn more about the Acjachemen at the service and enjoy some of the stories related to these places in Orange County.

The Native Americans of southern Orange County, the Acjachemen (Juaneño), made the natural landscape their own, integrating the landforms, plants and animals with their social world and mythology. They gave place names to the peaks, hills, springs, beach coves and plant harvesting areas. The names of their villages reflected the resources that were present as well as events that took place there. Stories associated with places were sung to remember and pass on this knowledge. This presentation will present the variety of resource-related names given to locations by local Native Californians and some of the stories associated with them.

The Fellowship is located at 429 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.uulagunabeach.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.