More haunting details unveiled for Pageant of the Monsters FP 101723

Attention ghouls and boils! The much-anticipated Pageant of the Monsters is creeping closer and even more spine-tingling details and activities have been announced. Presented by the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, this monstrously delightful Halloween event transforms the Pageant’s backstage into a family-friendly haunted house with an artist twist October 27, 28, 29 and 31. Tickets are on sale now, by clicking here.

more haunting chefs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

The Demented Chef Side Show will return for the 2023 Pageant of the Monsters

The Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians have reunited to resurrect the acclaimed haunted house as part of the Pageant of the Masters 90th Anniversary celebration. Themed the “Maze of the Minotaur,” guests will be directed through the amphitheater, Pageant workshops and stage, which have been transformed into the labyrinth from ancient Greek legend. Those daring enough to enter will join the valiant Warrior Theseus and embark on a harrowing mission to rescue the Minotaur’s captives and navigate the labyrinth’s twisting passages to find a means of escape. It’s a bone-chilling celebration of creativity that’ll send shivers down your spine!

“Halloween has always been my favorite annual celebration. I’m obsessed with it,” shared Diane Challis Davy, Pageant of the Masters Director and the creative mastermind behind the Pageant of the Monsters. “When selecting the inspiration for the haunted house, I scrutinize our available sets, searching for the perfect theme to make the most of our resources. This year, it’s focused around Greek mythology, featuring Zeus, Medusa, Pandora, Poseidon, Aphrodite, Theseus, and of course, the Minotaur, among other gods, monsters and creatures,” Davy continued. “It’s one of the most artistic and creative haunted houses in the region, and all of our monsters are volunteers. We take immense pride in that. Catch Pageant of the Monsters in 2023 because they won’t be back for another 5 years!”

In addition to the haunted house, the Festival of Arts will also be holding a scarecrow competition inviting local community groups, clubs, organizations and individuals to participate. Deadline to register is October 20. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite from October 27 to 29 and the winners will be announced on October 31. This competition is open to the public and cash prizes will be awarded.

Other fiendish tricks and treats on the Festival grounds include:

–Alien autopsy, demented chef, fortune tellers and other spooky side shows.

–Face painting and airbrush tattoos.

–Up-Close encounters with The Reptile Zoo.

–Halloween photo-ops and selfie stations.

–Play the Exquisite Corpse Drawing Game with Laguna Art Museum.

–Make paper lantern pumpkins and fall leaf watercolor notecards with Laguna Art-A-Fair.

–Draw zentangle pumpkins and create mixed media Frankensteins with Sawdust Art & Craft Festival.

–Design a crown or wand with Laguna Playhouse inspired by the upcoming performance A Cinderella Christmas.

–Hands-on Halloween crafts with LOCA Arts Education and Festival of Arts.

–Popcorn and snacks for sale by the Da Vinci Guild.

–Art displays from local artists Attila Borbás, Sheri Cohen, Linzey Christy, Brian Giberson, Rick Graves, Judith Haron, Jayne Dion, Jayne Dion, Melinda Puhó, Varsha Patel, Miche McClendon, Cheryl Walsh, Cliff Wassmann and Patrick Whelan.

Plus, music, games, and more “spook-tacular” activities the whole family can enjoy! Food and drink will also be available for purchase from Intermission.

Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 day of) and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.foapom.com, or by calling 800.487.3378. Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes. The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

For more information on Pageant of the Monsters visit www.foapom.com/monsters.

For more information about Festival of the Arts, go to www.foapom.com.

 

