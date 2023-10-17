NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 83  |  October 17, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Saturday morning’s eclipse 101723

Share this story

Saturday morning’s eclipse

Saturday morning's eclipse 10.17

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joel Goldstein

Capturing the perfect shot to bring back the memory of the classic nursery rhyme growing up, “Hey diddle diddle, The cat and the fiddle, The cow jumped over the moon.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.