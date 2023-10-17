NewLeftHeader

Top seeds win Laguna Beach Open 101723

Top seeds win Laguna Beach Open, longest-running beach tournament in history

Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy capped off one of their best seasons as professionals on Sunday, wrapping up the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour’s 2023 season by winning the women’s title at the AVP Tour Series Laguna Beach Open.

Quiggle and Schermerhorn-Murphy, seeded first, beat second-seeded Brook Bauer and Megan J. Rice, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12 in the final. The duo also won the AVP Pro Series Hermosa Beach Open in July and reached the semifinals in the Denver Tour Series event.

On the men’s side, the top seeds also emerged victorious, as Seain Cook and Cody Caldwell took down seventh-seeded Caleb Kwekel and Jake Urrutia, 21-16, 23-21 in the championship match. The duo won the AVP’s Tour Series event in Waupaca, Wis. this July while also reaching the semifinals in Miami, New Orleans and Manhattan Beach during the 2023 season.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cody Caldwell (white shirt) goes up for the block as partner Seain Cook positions himself for defense. Caldwell and Cook prevailed on the men’s side for the championship.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Finalist Jake Urrutia goes up high to hit, while partner Caleb Kwekel looks on. Bradford Harmon (40) goes up for the block.

Nearly seven months after it began, the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour’s 2023 season came to a close this weekend, as many of the world’s top professional beach volleyball players descended on an iconic Southern California setting for the AVP Tour Series Laguna Beach Open.

Billed as the world’s longest-running beach volleyball tournament, the Laguna Beach Open began in 1955 on Main Beach and has been held continuously since the early days of beach volleyball.

The AVP Tour Series Laguna Beach Open featured an open qualifier Friday, Oct. 13, and weekend action included 16-team modified pool play followed by a single-elimination main draw for women and men.

The 2023 AVP Tour schedule includes 12 tournaments across the country, offering more than $1.6 million in prize money. Four Tour Series events feature 16- or 24-team brackets competing over three days, along with four Pro Series events offering a 16-team draw over three days of play. The three AVP Gold Series tournaments are three-day events with 16- or 32-team brackets.

Bracket Results

Women:

Play-in round

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (12) Katie Lindstrom/Sarah Wood, 21-16, 21-15

(2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice def. (14) Heather Friesen/Nicci Yardley, 21-18. 21-14

(5) Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst def. (9) Jessica Gaffney/Iya Lindahl, 21-19, 29-27

(6) Macy Jerger, Megan Rice def. (7) Carly Skojdt/Brooke Sweat, 21-16. 21-16

Quarterfinals

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (10) Alaina Chacon/Mariah Whalen, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12

(2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice def. (8) Molly Turner/Abby Van Winkle, 21-19, 14-21, 15-13

(4) Kelley Kolinske/Geena Urango def. (6) Macy Jerger, Megan Rice 21-7, 21-15

(5) Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst def. (3) Deahna Kraft/Toni Rodriguez, 21-13, 21-18

Semifinals

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (5) Kimberly Hildreth/Teegan Van Gunst, 21-19, 21-16

(2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice def. (4) Kelley Kolinske/Geena Urango, 19-21, 21-19, 20-18

Final

(1) Sarah Schermerhorn-Murphy/Corinne Quiggle def. (2) Brook Bauer/Megan J. Rice, 21-17, 19-21, 15-12

Men:

Play-in round

(8) Taylor Crabb/Bradford Harman def. (12) Gage Basey/Thomas Hurst, 14-21, 21-19, 15-10

(11) Dylan Maarek/Lev Priima def. (2) Evan Cory/Avery Drost, 20-22, 21-18, 15-13

(15) Marcus Carvalhaes/Alex Harthaller def. (14) John Schwengel/David Wieczorek, 21-13, 21-18, 16-14

(16) Jordan Hoppe/James Shaw def. (4) Timothy Brewster/Kyle Friend, 21-16, 21-18

Quarterfinals

(1) Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook def. (11) Dylan Maarek/Lev Priima, 21-19, 21-18

(5) Djordje Klasnic/Billy Kolinske def. (15) Marcus Carvalhaes/Alex Harthaller, 21-17, 25-23

(6) Chase Frishman/Michael Groselle def. (16) Jordan Hoppe/James Shaw, 19-21, 21-19, 17-15

(7) Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia def. (8) Taylor Crabb/Bradford Harman, 21-16, 21-18

Semifinals

(1) Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook def. (5) Djordje Klasnic/Billy Kolinske, 19-21, 21-17, 15-9

(7) Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia def. (6) Chase Frishman/Michael Groselle, 21-17, 18-21, 15-13

Final

(1) Cody Caldwell/Seain Cook def. (7) Caleb Kwekel/Jake Urrutia, 21-16, 23-21

 

