This week in Breakers sports 101723

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Varsity cheer is all smiles

Varsity cheer is all smiles

Even the Wave was around to show its support

Even the Wave was around to show its support

Tuesday, Oct. 17

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Edison

Wednesday, Oct. 18

3:15 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Mater Dei

5 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Marina

Thursday, Oct. 19

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Marina

Friday, Oct. 20

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

7 p.m. – Football vs. Godinez

Monday, Oct. 23

2:30 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Newport Harbor

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Newport Harbor

Past week’s results

LBHS football rolled to a 64-0 win over Ocean View on a Homecoming Night up at Guyer Field. The entire celebration was perfect.

This week in Breakers sports photo 4

While the offense put up 64 points, the defense was equally as impressive holding the Seahawks scoreless. Here, junior linebacker (10) Henry Rounaghi lays the wood on an Ocean View running back.

This week in Breakers sports photo 4

And while there was hitting on the field throughout the evening, halftime included homecoming. Here Homecoming Queen Kamryn Crawford joins Homecoming King and star Breakers player Ryner Swanson for the crowning.

This week in Breakers sports photo 4

Sans King Ryner Swanson and Breakers team member Ethan Das, others in the Homecoming Court were also recognized during the evening’s celebration

This week in Breakers sports photo 4

Through all the other action during the evening, the Class of 2027 participated in a Halftime Dance Off against the other classes

Thursday, Oct. 12

Girls Tennis beat Newport Harbor, 13-5

Friday, Oct. 13

Boys Water Polo lost to Sacred Heart, 18-13, in the North vs. South Challenge

Boys Water Polo beat Davis Senior, 15-12, in the North vs. South Challenge

Football beat Ocean View, 64-0

Saturday, Oct. 14

Boys Water Polo lost to Mater Dei, 14-11, in the North vs. South Challenge

Boys Water Polo lost to Santa Margarita, 16-5, in the North vs. South Challenge

 

