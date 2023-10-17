NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 101723

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Ol’ Man Winter is knocking at the door

Dennis 5On Sunday, we had a mild offshore flow going and as a result, surface visibilities were crystal clear, so clear you can see San Clemente Island which is roughly 55 miles offshore. Here at 2 p.m., the temp was a very comfortable 77 degrees with a relative humidity at 29%.

The curse continues as a coast-to-coast storm arrives in the Northeast just in time to spoil yet another weekend of outdoor activity and of course, it’ll clear up just in time for the new work week. It’s getting beyond ridiculous.

Ol’ Man Winter is knocking at the door, getting ready to bash it down. Parts of Colorado and Wyoming have already seen their first blizzard of the new season, thanks to that coast-to-coast storm with up to 18-24 inches of heavy, wet snow blanketing the region.

Winter storms are generated, as are many of the thunderstorms of summer, from disturbances along the boundary between cold polar and warm tropical air masses – the fronts where air masses of different temperatures and densities wage their perpetual war of instability and equilibrium. The disturbances may become intense low-pressure systems, churning over tens of thousands of square miles in a great counterclockwise sweep. It can be noted that three key elements make a winter storm: cold air, moisture and lift, resulting in the collision of warm and cold air creating a front.

In the Pacific, these disturbances form along polar fronts off the east coast of Asia and travel to the NE toward Alaska but some, particularly those forming along the mid-Pacific polar front, take a more southerly track, striking the United States as far south as Southern California. Few Pacific disturbances cross the Rockies, but some do, redeveloping to the east.

One area of such redevelopment lies east of the Colorado Rockies. The storms which come out of that region are called Colorado Cyclones. Another region of storm redevelopment is east of the Canadian Rockies from which come the so-called Alberta Cyclones. Both types take an eastward path, their most frequent ones converging over the Great Lakes. The Lakes themselves are generators of severe local winter storms and forge other storms from northward-drifting disturbances originating over the Gulf of Mexico and the southern plains.

On the East Coast, winter storms often form along the Atlantic polar front near the coast of Virginia and the Carolinas and in the general area east of the southern Appalachians. These are the notorious Cape Hatteras storms known as nor’easters which develop to great intensity as they move up the coast, then move eastward toward Iceland where they finally dissipate. More on winter storms in next week’s Stu News Laguna and some kind of prediction for the upcoming winter here in Southern California. As usual, I’ll be going out on a limb on that one, and hope there’s not somebody with a chainsaw right below me!

For now, ALOHA.

 

