LBUSD board reviews facilities master plan, proposed projects at each school

By SARA HALL

The local school board reviewed the district’s facilities master plan last week and commented on proposed projects at each campus.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education held its fifth facilities master plan study session on Thursday (Oct. 12). The board reviewed proposed projects at each school site and provided feedback to staff, prioritizing key areas. This discussion will shape the upcoming annual update to the district’s 10-year FMP, set to be presented to the board for approval in December.

The last study session that covered the FMP, held on September 28, was solely focused on the proposed aquatic center and pool, so last week’s session highlighted updates on the rest of the plan. During previous meetings, including on May 26, the contentious water facility was by far the most discussed proposal.

Total construction cost of the entire facilities master plan (not including the pool and aquatics center) is estimated to be about $60.37 million.

Last week, LBUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon asked the board to discuss the prioritization of the projects so staff can start mapping out how they fall into the 10-year plan. It is a long-term plan, he emphasized, so they need to talk about phasing the projects.

The projects involving transitional kindergarten (TK) programs at both elementary schools will be a priority due to the state mandates, Board President Jan Vickers pointed out.

They need more information about the district’s broader vision for pre-K, board member Joan Malczewski added. Overall, she supports the programming, particularly if it’s full-day and can accommodate special needs students. But program needs, student numbers and community input would be helpful as they proceed with planning in relation to the bigger picture.

Questions if the program should serve every kinder student (potentially as many as 140) or if it should be designed to fit a smaller group of students is something the board members will need to provide direction on for staff, said LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria. These will be fee-based programs, which will also help determine the size.

“It is going to be a challenge and that’s something that we’ll need the board to weigh in on, is specifically how big do you want us to make the program?” he asked.

Overall, the board agreed that the TK and other kinder programming and projects were a priority.

Anything required by state code (like accessibility regulations or classroom size requirements) would be a priority, added board member James Kelly.

Kelly emphasized that priority should be focused on the projects that impact current programming needs.

Board members also highlighted the importance of improved administration and student counseling services at the district office, as well as enhanced food services and upgraded cafeterias as priorities.

Vickers explained that staff will look at potential phasing plans and revenue sources and return to the board with information, which will tell them the feasibility of what could be done simultaneously and what needs to be phased out.

There will be plenty of opportunities at future meetings to go through and itemize the priorities when staff brings the plan back with the cash flow, Dixon said.

The first iteration of the 10-year facilities plan was established and approved in 2015, Dixon said. From that point on, staff provided annual updates to the master plan and would bring it to the board as an action item every year. The larger projects were part of the capital improvement program, but, after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they hired Ruhnau Clarke Architects in 2021 to review the feasibility of the remaining projects on the list from the 2015 plan that had not yet been addressed.

In 2022, the initial feasibility study was presented to the board and had found that the high school administration offices needed to be expanded primarily to deal with the increased need of counseling and support spaces for students. The study also covered the district office and the transitional kindergarten program.

The board then created an ad hoc committee to take a comprehensive look at the update to the master plan. The committee was tasked with identifying long-term demographic trends, assessing current facility conditions, and reviewing existing and future programs to identify all anticipated facility needs.

On March 23, staff shared findings from the comprehensive approach. The board has reviewed the proposed plans a few more times in public meetings before last week’s study session.

Rendering by Ruhnau Clarke Architects/Courtesy of LBUSD

A preliminary rendering of the plans for El Morro Elementary School

At El Morro Elementary School, Director of Facilities Ryan Zajda explained that the program needs identified include expansion of the transitional kindergarten program to have two conforming classrooms and modernize the existing kindergarten classroom, so that all three classrooms are 1,350 square feet and include attached restrooms. The existing building is one of the oldest on campus, Zajda noted and there are some small foundational issues.

The 1,350-square-foot size is the state guideline for anything kindergarten and lower, Zajda confirmed, answering a board member question.

The campus also needs a new, larger student cafeteria building with restrooms, kitchen modernization, preschool facility location and other site upgrades. Included in the scope of work are improvements that would support outdoor learning, eating and playing, Zajda noted.

Field, playground and garden spaces are potential areas of focus for project design, he added.

Total construction cost for El Morro is estimated to be about $15.89 million.

El Morro projects add up to one of the more costly plans across all the campuses, noted board member Kelly Osborne. Although the aging building needs to be renovated, she said, they need more data about student needs and programming before setting it forth in the facilities master plan.

“This is a lot of building at a site,” commented board member Dee Perry, noting the all the different proposed classrooms. “That’s a lot of kids.”

She questioned if the studies showed if that many students are predicted for future enrollment.

Although they don’t know what the numbers will be five to 10 years from now, this does include some facility buffering, Dixon responded. All the design elements related to how the rooms are used and how the programs are placed will occur later, as the district gets into the design of the building itself, Dixon said.

“Until then, we don’t know the exact timing of the projects; and that has relocation of staff implications, it has design implications, even materials and technology (implications),” he explained. “This doesn’t plan for, necessarily, growing enrollment, more of growing programs and support. That’s the highest level that a facilities master plan can cover.”

Regarding kindergarten and TK space, it’s not more classrooms, it’s just maintaining the current number of rooms at El Morro, clarified Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Chad Mabery. The school currently has three kindergarten classrooms and the current TK classroom is full so they’re already looking at adding another next year, he noted.

There would be two new preschool classrooms, he added, in order for the district to be in compliance with individualized education programs for students with special education needs. Most neighboring districts already have preschools at their elementary campuses and are already in compliance, Mabery said, answering a board member question.

Perry questioned if other districts are using existing classrooms for the use due to declining enrollment.

There are different options for schools, including utilizing existing classrooms and/or not upgrading to the state standard for kindergarten, TK and preschool with smaller rooms without bathrooms, Mabery said. The size requirements are to receive state funding that is associated with the facilities improvements for the TK and preschool programs, Dixon added.

“If you don’t have a conforming classroom, you wouldn’t be eligible for that money. For facilities master planning purposes, I think for planning purposes, we want to make sure our facilities are planned to be totally conforming and then we can get access to all available revenue along the way,” he said.

Over time, if revenue is not available, then decisions can be made at that point whether or not the board wants to do the full 1,350 square feet or convert a 960-square-foot classroom, he added.

“But, at this point, because we’re planning for the absolute best and optimal program, I think it’s important that you put the exact square footage that the state requires so it can be eligible for, at least, the funding,” Dixon said.

Other districts have recognized that they need to do this work as well, Viloria added, which is why they’ve invested millions into the fund in order to pay for the TK expansion.

“Everybody in the state is adding TK, it’s dependent on what your infrastructure has currently and what that means for your schools in order to accomplish that,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Ruhnau Clarke Architects/Courtesy of LBUSD

Early plans for Top of the World Elementary School highlight TK and kinder areas at the campus

At Top of the World Elementary School, significant needs include modernizing existing classroom space to create two 1,350-square-foot conforming TK classrooms that are connected to the existing kindergarten area.

Staff also identified that a new student cafeteria building with restrooms is also needed. It is planned to have a new kitchen and lunch area that is adjacent to the play area. Currently, TOW’s facility is the only one in the district that is not a full prep kitchen, Zajda pointed out.

“The proposed kitchen will meet the large demand for school-provided meals that are both healthy and tasty,” Zajda said. “The building will support the district’s goals to increase scratch cooking and provide the needed space to serve the students without long wait times that take away from their eating and play time.”

Scratch cooking focuses on fresh ingredients prepared with no/few preservatives or additives.

Board members expressed strong support for the food service changes at TOW.

The plan also calls for potential other site upgrades that can be considered at the time of the project, including playground expansion, improvements to the play fields and outdoor learning areas.

“Related to the field improvements, I like that we have some flexibility when we would get to design considerations on there,” Osborne said.

She heard a lot of feedback from the community for the need for sand volleyball. She asked staff if the board could see how certain enhancements could fit in the space before they take final action on the facilities master plan.

Total construction cost for TOW is estimated to be about $6.91 million.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Ruhnau Clarke Architects/Courtesy of LBUSD

A flexible maker space and gym expansion are part of the preliminary plans for Thurston Middle School

At Thurston Middle School, the program needs were identified to include modernization and transformation of the existing digital media lab into a flexible maker space classroom.

“The space could provide indoor and outdoor learning environments for students to explore new technology,” Zajda said.

It could utilize a roll-up door to connect the indoor and outdoor spaces so that what would normally be considered a smaller-sized classroom could be larger without adding any additional square footage, Dixon explained.

Board members and staff also discussed how to best make use of the space, mixing bookshelves and technology in a way that works. Malczewski considered the larger design question of dedicating space to both types of uses.

“How do we use both spaces in a sort of modern library kind of way that adds lots of books and maybe integrates with technology, and has space for students to be working on all of these things?” she asked.

As part of a broader discussion about technology and reading, they should look at the maker space library more holistically, Malczewski noted.

Renovating the Black Box theater space to improve seating, storage and stage use was also identified as a program need. The theater is more than 20 years old and needs to be upgraded, Zajda pointed out.

The Black Box theater and the renovated multimedia space should be priorities since it impacts current student programming, Kelly commented.

“If you want to be on the cutting edge for the future, those are really the areas that we need to be on top of,” Kelly said.

Staff also noted a need to enlarge the gym to provide space for the bleacher seating; and constructing site improvements adjacent to classrooms that increase outdoor learning opportunities. The proposal for the gym is to add about 790 square feet so the bleachers could be extended and used and students can play on the courts at the same time.

Malczewski strongly supported the gym expansion at Thurston.

“We need to have bleachers so people can actually watch events there,” Malczewski said.

Perry agreed that the gym should be a top priority.

Total construction cost for Thurston is estimated to be about $4.1 million.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Ruhnau Clarke Architects/Courtesy of LBUSD

Laguna Beach High School’s draft plans show modernized classrooms and an enhanced courtyard area

At Laguna Beach High School, program needs include centralized student support and school administration services and a more welcoming environment for students, staff and families.

Plans also propose to upgrade the theater audio/visual and lighting systems with modern technology. The theater has aging infrastructure that is no longer used within the industry and limits programming within the space, Zajda explained.

The art and design classrooms are in need of enhancements to expand learning opportunities to meet the current and future needs. This should include improvements to the indoor and outdoor learning environments.

Feedback at the March 23 meeting was to complete the community engagement and reduce the scope of work to not include the district office component. At the May 23 meeting, the plans were brought back incorporating the direction from board and the community. The board also reviewed the plans again on June 27.

Proposed plans call for the existing administration office and classroom buildings to be replaced with a new two-story building with administration, counseling and the same number of classrooms. The existing rooms are nearly 100 years old, Zajda pointed out, and originally served as Laguna Beach grammar school.

Buildings will be upgraded to comply with current building codes, accessibility requirements and environmental standards.

Total construction cost is estimated to be about $23.06 million.

Regarding the plan for courtyard enhancements, student board member Chase Benson commented that not many people use the senior quad area and asked about the demand for the proposed renovations.

“I think it’s an opportunity to have an outdoor space that can meet student needs and community needs,” Zajda said. “Looking at underutilized space is going to give us an opportunity to modernize and possibly create a demand: If you build it, they will come.”

It’s an opportunity to building an outdoor space that’s inviting and student-focused, he added.

The senior quad is underutilized because it’s isolated itself in the center of the campus, Dixon added, and there’s not a natural way to gather a lot of people or have activities.

“Coming out of our discussions over the years on how important outdoor learning spaces can be and, if designed right and incorporated into the surrounding structures and buildings, you can create real neat environments that our students and our staff can enjoy,” Dixon said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Ruhnau Clarke Architects/Courtesy of LBUSD

A preliminary rendering view from Park Avenue with LBHS and the administration and classroom building

At the district office, program needs included accessibility updates and repairs, code compliant restrooms, functional meeting spaces for public engagement (community advisories, task forces, Board of Education meetings, etc.) and considerations to fit into the surrounding neighborhood.

Feedback from the community emphasized that the was to reduce the size and scope of proposed projects (a new 12,000-square-foot building that fits into the existing footprint) and not to increase available parking. Residents also asked staff to maintain the current rooflines and make considerations for traffic, light and noise.

Total construction cost is estimated to be about $10.41 million.

Malczewski strongly supported the plans for the administration and counseling improvements. She’s “blown away” by how people are “sitting on top of each other” in the current space while trying to meet basic student needs. They also have significantly expanded counseling needs in recent years.

Perry agreed, noting that the building renovation was part of the previous 10-year plan but was delayed due to COVID-19.

“Because we have not met our obligations to modernize the administrative building and that’s undone from the last facilities master plan and maybe five years overdue…that’s a high priority for me,” she said.

She also agreed that students need more intensive counseling services now than in previous years, pointing to data on mental health.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.