Cultural arts announcements and September FP 101723

Cultural arts announcements, Stage on Forest this weekend

The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display through November 16.

cultural arts palette winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Holiday Palette Winners

The Arts Commission has selected four designs for the 2023 Holiday Palette Competition. The designs will be hand-painted by their artists onto 3’ x 4’ wood palettes and displayed from light poles outside City Hall this holiday season. They will also be added to the city’s temporary art collection and displayed each year, as the city desires, to celebrate the holidays and Laguna Beach’s vibrant artist community. Thank you to all participating artists and congratulations to Colleen Corbett, Jennifer Griffiths, India Hynes and Marcel Mead on having their designs selected.

Public Art Installation by Beau Stanton

Artist Beau Stanton is expected to complete installation of a new public art mural this week. The installation consists of an inlaid walkway mural for the pedestrian bridge connecting Laguna Canyon Road and Laguna Frontage Road near the main entry of the Sawdust Art Festival. Stanton is a graduate of Laguna College of Art + Design and is a multi-disciplinary artist who has created more than 60 public artworks in 25 cities across 16 countries.

Stanton has created a ceramic mural measuring 20’ x 14’ titled Coalescence. The mosaic is comprised of more than 1,000 hand-cut tiles utilizing a color palette that references the canyon and ocean environments of Laguna Beach.

Coalescence was selected through a review process by the City Arts Commission, via a call for artists that gleaned 30 applicants. This installation has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Stage on Forest

–Friday, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Beth Wood

–Saturday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ava August

–Sunday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest - Andrew Corradini

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

Deadline: November 20

The Arts Commission invites artists to apply for its exhibitions, grants and programs. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts pink

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The deadline for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition has passed. Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall  through November 16.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

