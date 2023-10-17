NewLeftHeader

LAM adds more to the great line-up FP 101723

LAM adds more to the great line-up for October and announces 11th Annual Art & Nature

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including the opening of the 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2, a highly anticipated event. The end of October brings a Day of the Dead celebration.

Laguna Art Museum unveils 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present the 11th Annual Art & Nature, an immersive journey into the symbiotic relationship between art and the natural world. The Art & Nature initiative addresses the environmental situation through a creative and unique lens – the artist’s perspective. Beginning November 2, this transformative multidisciplinary event will converge art, science and nature on a grand scale. Art & Nature is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster a love of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between science and the arts.

lam adds figure drawing

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

“Art Workshop, Figure Drawing” - October 20

Friday, Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45. Special Rate for 5-Class Series: Save 20% on each workshop.

Series Dates: October 20, November 17, December 15, January 19, 2024 and February 16, 2024.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds outside in

Click on photo for a larger image

“Outside In” - October 21

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.

Storytime Saturday

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience unlike any other. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

This Month’s Session

This month’s selection is Outside In: A Caldecott Honor Award Winner, by Deborah Underwood and illustrated by Cindy Derby. Kids will participate in an engaging read-aloud led by our education staff as well as in-gallery and art-making activities that encourage us to evaluate our connection to nature.

Museum members: $7

Non-members: $14

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

lam adds lifetime

Click on photo for a larger image

Wish of a Lifetime - October 22

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.

Wish of a Lifetime

Child of war, Holocaust survivor, mother, and artist – Inna was born in Ukraine in 1941. A Wish of a Lifetime brings Inna to the Laguna Art Museum to share her life story and to fulfill her wish of showing her painting in an art museum.

In this public talk, Inna will discuss the challenges and losses of her lifetime and the power of art to heal the human spirit.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

lam adds skeletons

Click on photo for a larger image

“Calaveras in Black Tie” by Vincent Bautista

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11a.m.-5 p.m.

Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Self Help Graphics & Art brings their Barrio Mobile Art Studio (BMAS) to teach screen printing in the newly redesigned STUDIO/Lab.

Help LAM celebrate 50 years of Chicano/a/x and Latinx printmaking innovation and excellence in this hands-on silkscreen printing workshop and continue SHG’s 50-year tradition of working with artists and communities to celebrate Day of the Dead.

Participants will learn how to create a handmade stencil with their own design, and silkscreen images with vibrant inks on tote bags.

Founded in 1970 in the heart of East Los Angeles as a program that works towards equity and social justice through art, SHG and BMAS nurture emerging artists and present Latino art to a broad audience and address the vast demographic that is Los Angeles, while also expanding audiences and community beyond the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights communities.

Limited number of tickets available. Tickets are free with museum admission.

To register for the 11 a.m.-1p.m. session, click here.

To register for the 3-5 p.m. session, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

