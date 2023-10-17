NewLeftHeader

LBCAC to feature documentary AlphaGo FP 101723

LBCAC to feature documentary on G. Ray Kerciu AlphaGo and Day of the Dead fundraiser

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is featuring a documentary on Laguna artist G. Ray Kerciu and a screening and discussion of the documentary AlphaGo.

lbcac to kerciu

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of daleschierholt.com/g-ray-kerciu

“An Unchartered Journey” on October 24

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

An Unchartered Journey Film Q&A

G. Ray Kerciu

This revealing documentary profiles the artist as he marks his 90th birthday on October 24. Over seven decades, Kerciu has forged a legacy – with surprising highs and lows – as a painter, sculptor, social observer, professor and civil rights activist.

Kerciu has lived and worked in Laguna Beach for more than half a century. This short film takes viewers inside his home studio for an intimate portrait of one of California’s most captivating artists.

For tickets, click here.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Documentary AlphaGo and discussion of film

AlphaGo is a critically acclaimed 2017 documentary about the AI program that beat the world’s top Go player while 150 million people watched.

Paul Freeman will introduce the film and Jeff Rovner will lead a discussion of the movie – and what AlphaGo suggests about AI and its potential prospects and problems for us.

Freeman, formerly Laguna Beach mayor and a strategy and project management consultant, is a ranked amateur in (and obsessed with) Go. Rovner, a Festival of Arts exhibiting photographer and attorney, is a nationally recognized expert in the application of AI to the practice of law.

Cost is $25. For tickets, click here.

lbcac to day of the dead

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy LBCAC

Day of the Dead fundraiser on November 4

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will hold its annual fall fundraising event at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, in the heart of downtown Laguna, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7-10 p.m. Its theme is “Day of the Dead.” Guests are invited to stroll among altar displays dedicated to departed Laguna Beach artists who contributed to its creative spirit. Guests are encouraged to honor their own departed loved ones by bringing photos, mementoes, favorite foods and beverages to place on altars.

Attire for the event is Day of the Dead-inspired costumes and traditional catrina/catrin make-up, used throughout Mexico during Dia de los Muertos celebrations. A costume parade and contest will be held. The band Tremoloco is guaranteed to have the crowd dancing. Tickets are $250 each. All proceeds go to supporting the Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community.

“I love el Día de los Muertos, known also as Day of the Dead,” said Rick Conkey, founder and director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “It’s a holiday that recognizes death as a natural part of the cycle of life. It helps the living celebrate the loved ones who have died, in a loving, festive way. The Center’s October 29 event will be immersive, entertaining and meaningful for Laguna Beach because we’ll remember those who contributed to its artful vibe. The Center has just one fundraising event each year. We hope to have a strong show of support from our community of collectors, creatives and art lovers who want to support the Center’s ever-growing array of offerings for a diverse audience.”

In addition, on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m., the Center will screen Coco, Pixar’s 2017 award-winning animated film. In the all-ages film, aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.

For tickets and information, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

