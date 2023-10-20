NewLeftHeader

New coffee shop at Aliso Creek Plaza

New coffee shop at Aliso Creek Plaza receives approval for reduced parking requirements

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission this week unanimously approved reduced parking requirements related to a proposed coffee shop planned for Aliso Creek Plaza.

Commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Oct. 18) in support of a conditional use permit to allow a reduction from parking space requirements in association with the new cafe, Rapport Coffee, through a revised shared parking plan at 30820 Coast Highway.

The property is in the Aliso Creek Shopping Center, located at the northeast corner of Coast Highway and Wesley Drive, across the highway from Montage Laguna Beach Resort. The property is zoned for commercial-neighborhood, which allows for various retail uses, including a coffee shop. The space was previously occupied by YogaWorks.

Overall, commissioners also supported the idea for the coffee shop in the spot. Although staff confirmed that the action taken by the commission was only related to the parking reduction, not the actual business.

It’s a great location, commented Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin, next to two substantial residential neighborhoods, she pointed out, and more housing likely on the way to the area.

“I think this is a really good addition and it’s a good location. It’s a sterile shopping center, there are a couple of hot spots…but otherwise it’s a fairly sterile place,” she said. “It will be a community gathering spot and maybe you’ll be able to expand.”

If the business is successful, they could possibly look at relocating the access ramp in order to add some outdoor seating space.

Although Chair Ken Sadler thought the location, given that the space is tucked into the corner of the parking, was outside of the overall circulation for the lot. But business will pick up, he predicted. There are a few other popular spots in the center and when shoppers are nearby, they will learn about the new coffee shop.

Jinam Yoo, owner of CADJWORKS, LLC, noted in the permit application that Rapport Coffee and Roasters will offer single origin and blended coffee. Customers will be able to order specialty coffee brewed by a Specialty Coffee Association certified barista.

“Our specialty and organic coffee beans are directly imported from coffee farms located worldwide,” Yoo wrote.

New coffee shop at Aliso Creek Plaza site plans

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering and photos by Grace Partnership Inc/Courtesy City of Laguna Beach

Site plans for Rapport Coffee at the Aliso Creek Plaza

Commissioners also noted that the spot hasn’t had a tenant in many years. That space has been vacant for quite a long time, Commissioner Jorg Dubin pointed out.

“I’m happy to see something go in there finally. It’s been it’s been empty for at least 10 years,” he said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

It’s currently a vacant unit, but only a portion of the space will be used by the new coffee shop. They’d love to lease the entire suite, but it’s not financially feasible at this time, explained Chan Kwak, representing the architectural firm Grace Partnership, Inc. Kwak was unsure if the remaining space will be leased to another tenant or would remain empty.

The entire suite was previously approved for parking when the yoga studio occupied the unit, Kwak said. The remaining space is still being calculated in the parking study, he confirmed.

Parking at the shopping center is governed by a shared parking agreement that was approved in 2009, updated in 2011, and revised in 2018, explained Planning Technician Jessica Mendoza. The accompanying study found that the site is adequate to provide the required off-street parking demand for the use.

The shared parking analysis has good research, said Commission Vice Chair Steve Kellenberg. Although he disagreed with the noncaptive ratio, which assumes visitors parking once while visiting multiple uses on site. But that’s such a small variable that it doesn’t change the outcome, he commented.

There are a total of 436 parking spaces provided onsite, Mendoza said. The study found that 25 spaces are reserved for exclusive use by Montage in a separate parking agreement, and 26 spaces are leased to the Prudential Realty office that is adjacent to the Laguna Beach Lodge. These contracts reduce the number to 395 available spaces.

Based on city policy, take-out food service uses are required to provide one parking space for every 100 square feet of gross floor area. Considering the 1,186-square-foot tenant space, a total of 12 parking spaces are required for the proposed use.

Municipal code calculates that the total parking required for the entire shopping center, including the proposed coffee shop, is 416 spaces (resulting in a deficiency of 21 spaces). Although the study, which takes into account the different types of land uses occurring at the center and the variations between weekday and hourly parking demands, found that the peak demand for the center is forecast to be 369 spaces during weekdays and 337 spaces during the weekend.

City code also allows for a reduction from the parking space requirements for mixed use developments that have different peak hours of operation or intensity of uses.

The applicant requested the conditional use permit to allow for the reduction in parking space requirements associated with the new coffee shop, Mendoza said.

There was only one public speaker on the item, but due to technical issues with the sound on the Zoom call (which also occurred during other discussion items throughout the meeting), commissioners in council chambers were unable to hear her comments (although she could be heard by other attendees on Zoom).

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

