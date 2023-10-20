NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 102023

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Friday, Oct. 20

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Mt. SAC Invitational

7 p.m. – Football vs. Godinez

Monday, Oct. 23

2:30 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Newport Harbor

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Newport Harbor

Wednesday, Oct. 25

12:30 p.m. – Girls Tennis at League Prelims (location TBA)

6:45 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Los Alamitos

Thursday, Oct. 26

TBA – Girls Tennis at League Finals (location TBA)

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. – Football at Westminster

Saturday, Oct. 28

TBA – Girls Cross Country at League Finals (location TBA)

TBA – Boys Cross Country at League Finals (location TBA

Past week’s results

The Breakers beat Mater Dei on the beach Wednesday, shutting out the Monarchs, 7-0. In doing so, LBHS won all five two-man matches in straight sets and the four-man going away at 28-21.

This week in Breaker sports photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior Kai Patchell jump serves in Team #1 win over Monarchs, teaming with (R) Ryan Loughlin

This week in Breakers setting ball near net photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior Silas Richland prepares for perfect set to teammate Ryan Halloran

Monday, Oct. 16

Girls Flag Football lost at Edison, 28-6

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Girls Tennis won at Edison, 15-3

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Boys Water Polo  lost to Newport Harbor, 11-6

Girls Flag Football lost at Marina, 32-6

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Mater Dei, 7-0

#1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin WIN, 21-19, 21-14

#2 Chase Bryan/Dylan Siriani WIN, 21-6, 21-8

#3 Ryan Halloran/Silas Richland WIN, 21-17, 21-15

#4 Parker Gapp/Luke Singer WIN, 21-16, 21-3

#5 Dylan Sweet/Ben Rowan WIN 21-14, 21-15

Four-man LBHS WIN, 28-21

This week in Breakers photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior Parker Gapp goes outside the lines to get dirty and make the save

This week in Breakers photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior Ryan Halloran hits one off the Monarch block for the point

This week in Breakers photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior Dylan Siriani finesses one by Mater Dei block in Team #2 victory

 

