The Plant Man: Enjoying the road less traveled 102023

The Plant Man: Enjoying the road less traveled

By Steve Kawaratani

“What draws us into the desert is the search for something intimate in the remote.” –Edward Abbey

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

I have always felt the pull of the road less traveled, which Spanish speakers exquisitely describe as, “Estar en la remota.” (Being in the remote). It has manifested itself with my partner, Catharine, from musings to travels as close as Death Valley and Anza Borrego, and to more distant adventures in New Mexico, Baja Sur and South America.

With our lives seemingly accelerating faster and more crowded each year, the desert represents an opportunity for essential seclusion and introspection. While away from the noise and distractions of requisite or stylized life, one may find a deep sense of peace and satisfaction in the remote. The vastness of the taciturn landscape allows for an intimate connection with nature.

But it is not just the solitude that draws many to the desert; it is also the profound beauty that can be found in its seeming emptiness. The desert may appear barren and lifeless to a first-time visitor, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a vibrant ecosystem teeming with life.

The Plant Man pitayita

Click on photo for a larger image

Hedgehog Cactus, “Pitayita,” flowers beautifully despite extreme heat and little rain

From hardy desert plants like the Hedgehog Cactus, Pitayita, which flowers beautifully despite extreme heat and paucity of rain, to the elusive desert creatures that have evolved to withstand the extreme conditions, the desert is evidential of the resilience and adaptability of life. It is this beauty, sometimes hidden within the harshness of the environment, which captivates many and leaves us to ponder the wonder of it all.

The Plant Man desert

Click on photo for a larger image

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

The remote offers a unique sense of freedom and adventure, in a world that often feels constricted by rules of correctness and familial obligations. Whether it is surfing off a Baja point break, identifying endemic plants, or sleeping beneath the Milky Way, the desert offers endless opportunities for exploration and discovery. It is in these moments that we may find a sense of what is truly important and fun.

The desert holds a certain allure for the free spirit and traveler in all of us. Its vastness, its stark beauty and its unforgiving nature captivate our imagination. For me, it entices to explore, learn and adapt. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

