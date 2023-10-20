NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Simon Scholars celebrates 20 years of service 102023

Share this story

Simon Scholars celebrates 20 years of service in education, offers scholarships in our community

Since its inception in 2003, Simon Scholars has established itself as more than just a unique scholarship program in the education field.

This prestigious organization has launched dozens of initiatives and scholarships to support students during their high school years and higher education experiences, helping thousands pursue meaningful and successful careers.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Ronald Simon, the Simon Scholars Program has evolved to provide financial aid and other resources to a wide range of students – including more than 2,000 first-generation graduates. The majority of Scholars are first-gen students, and the general high school Scholar group boasts a 4.1 average GPA.

simon scholars kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of www.simonscholars.org

Simon Scholars

“We focus on students who come from difficult life and economic circumstances and yet are determined to overcome the many adversities and obstacles facing them,” said Andy Robles, executive director.

In the last two decades, the Simon Scholars Program has served more than 2,000 students. The program is currently supporting nearly 600 Scholars at 99 different higher education institutions across the United States. Roughly 90% of these Simon Scholars graduate college in six years.

The Simon Scholars Program is also a recipient of the Community Heroes Award, presented by Garden Grove Unified School District. This acknowledgment is designed to honor district partners who are going above and beyond to make a life-changing impact on district students, families, or staff.

“It’s been deeply gratifying to see our scholars overcome adversity, becoming community leaders and living the American dream of independence and self-sufficiency,” said founder Ronald Simon.

Simon Scholars is a unique scholarship program that begins at the end of a student’s sophomore year in high school and continues through the completion of college and into their career. It is designed to help students facing difficult life and economic circumstances to excel academically and socially so they can successfully complete a four-year college degree and enter the workforce as professionals. To date, the program has provided nearly $100 million in combined financial aid and program support.

To celebrate the 20-year milestone and acknowledge the Senior Class of 2024, the Simon Scholars Program will be hosting its annual banquet. More information will be released on the event in the near future.

Learn more about the Simon Scholars Program and its initiatives by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You can also visit their website at www.simonscholars.org, or call at 949.373.3500.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.