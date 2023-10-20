NewLeftHeader

Local Boys & Girls Club raises record-breaking $600k

Local Boys & Girls Club raises record-breaking $600k to benefit OC Youth at “Be Great” Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (BGC of Central OC) hosted their annual “Be Great” Gala on October 7 to celebrate the club’s 2023 accomplishments with more than 350 attendees, including distinguished Orange County community leaders and philanthropists. The event raised more than $600,000 – a record – allowing BGC of Central OC to expand its reach and continue to serve 10,000 Orange County youth annually through its enriching programs and valuable mentorship.

local boys the pyle family

Photos courtesy of BGC of Central OC

The Pyle Family with David A. Pyle (third from left)

During the gala, the club presented the DreamMaker and Corporate Champion Awards to those who have helped significantly impact youth in the community. The David A. Pyle Family and One Root Foundation received the DreamMaker Award for their continued commitment to empowering youth. The Pyle Family’s involvement with the club has been for more than 25 years, and traces back to when their boys first attended the Costa Mesa Club and actively participated in the club’s sports programs. Since then, the Pyle Family has continued to support BGC of Central OC and the Costa Mesa Club. They have played a vital role in piloting and operating High School Equivalency (HSE) – a nonprofit that empowers parents to get a degree and improve their family’s financial situation through stronger employment opportunities. BGC of Central OC partners with HSE to deliver this program to its Santa Ana location, which has a significant impact on the families of club youth.

local boys Pacific Life

(L-R) Tennyson Oyler, president of Pacific Life Foundation with Kristle Duran, chief operating officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

Pacific Life Foundation received the club’s Corporate Champion Award for embodying the spirit of the True-Blue Ambassador. Their commitment to the club is evident through their donations that help support the club’s College Bound program and contribute to club innovations, such as a new playground at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Ana. The foundation also recognizes the importance of collective impact and corporate social responsibility by actively donating volunteer hours for the club’s Thanksgiving dinners, Winter Wonderland and College Bound interview process.

“We would like to thank The David A. Pyle Family, One Root Foundation and Pacific Life Foundation for their constant support to the club and for their unwavering commitment to empowering underprivileged youth, allowing them to unlock their greatest potential,” said Robert Santana, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. “As we look to the year ahead, we know these two supporters stand beside us and our mission as we invest in the next generation and help them achieve greatness.”

local boys selina mendez

Selina Mendez, club alumni and the club’s previous Youth of the Year winner, was a speaker at the gala

As BGC of Central OC steps into 2024, it aims to heavily address the workforce development gap, expand mentorship and influence the lives of young people by leveraging its recent merger with Youth Employment Service (YES). Announced in September, the merger allows the club to enhance young individuals’ professional soft skills and career opportunities beyond graduation with YES Workforce Development programming, and support Orange County employers with highly qualified entry-level candidates through YES Workforce Solutions. These two new offerings by the club marks a significant milestone in addressing the workforce gap in Orange County, where there is a misalignment in the skills and qualifications of the workforce and the specific job requirements.

Held at the VEA Newport Beach, the “Be Great” Gala featured a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, musical performances and a delicious three-course dinner. In attendance were Boys & Girls Club board members including Jonathan Batista, Marcelo Brutti, Nicole Carrillo Hall, Meline Carranza, Kaleigh Causey, Tom Callister, Veronica Coffie, Dr. Mark Colon, Mark Dreschler, Jordin Eakin, Mike Groff, Christy and John Frank, Yvonne Herrell, Raul Jara, Wayne Pinnell, Alison Salsbury, David B. Smith, David Stauffer, Jaril Tudio, Shannon and Frank Tucker, Joseph Yurosek and Zeshaan Younus. Also in attendance were some of Orange County’s top business and community leaders, including Tennyson Oyler, president of Pacific Life Foundation and Bob Olson CEO of R.D. Olson Development.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com.

 

