NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational 102023

Share this story

25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational

25th annual award winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LPAPA

2023 Award Winners, cash and prizes awarded, valued more than $55,000

25th annual obermeyer

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LPAPA Vice President Celeste Gilles, Michael Obermeyer and LPAPA President Toni Kellenberg

LPAPA BEST IN SHOW

$10,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, through the support of its sponsors

Artist: Michael Obermeyer, Title: Laguna Light

LPAPA AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

$5,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, through the support of its sponsors

Artist: Zufar Bikbov, Title: Precious Time

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association Ray Roberts

LIFETIME MEMBER AWARD

Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association Elizabeth Pearson

Rosemary Swimm

AMERICAN ART COLLECTOR

$5,600 (in-kind ad value)

Sponsored by: American Art Collector Magazine

Artist: Aaron Schuerr Title: Diver’s Cove Panorama

THE RITZ-CARLTON “ARTIST IN RESIDENCE” AWARD

$5,000 (in-kind estimated value) Sponsored by: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Artist: Aaron Schuerr, Title: The Rhythm of Light

FINE ART CONNOISSEUR

$4,300 (in-kind ad value) Sponsored by: Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine

Artist: Lisa Mozzini-McDill, Title: Mission Waterlilies

PLEIN AIR MAGAZINE $4,300 (in-kind ad value) Sponsored by: Plein Air Magazine

Artist: Ryan Jensen, Title: Perfect Day

SOUTHWEST ART MAGAZINE QUICK DRAW AWARD

$3,880 ($500 cash + ad value $3,380) Sponsored by: Southwest Art Magazine

Artist: Suzie Baker, Title: US Open Lawn Bowling, Laguna

JEAN STERN DISTINCTIVE MERIT LEGACY AWARD

$2,500 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association

Artist: Mark Fehlman, Title: Lunar Laguna

MOULTON MUSEUM AWARD

$2,000 Cash Award Sponsored by: Moulton Museum

Artist: Michael Situ, Title: Heisler Park Sunset

THE LAGUNA ART MUSEUM AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award Sponsored by: The Laguna Art Museum

Artist: Suzie Baker, Title: There is No Frigate Like a Book

THE IRVINE MUSEUM AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award Sponsored by: The Irvine Museum

Artist: Debra Huse, Title: Evening Glow

HILBERT MUSEUM OF CALIFORNIA ART AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Hilbert Museum

Artist: Geoff Allen, Title: Heart of Laguna

KINSMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION “BEST SEASCAPE” AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Kinsman Family Foundation

Artist: Aaron Schuerr, Title: Crystal Cove Panorama

KINSMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION “BEST URBAN” AWARD 

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Kinsman Family Foundation

Artist: Richard Boyer, Title: Rainy Day in Laguna

KINSMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION “BEST LAGUNA” AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Kinsman Family Foundation

Artist: Anthony Salvo, Title: Crystal Cove Shadows

VAN CLEAVE FOUNDATION ARTISTIC PALETTE AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts

Artist: Richie Vios, Title: Early Drive

LYN BURKE MEMORIAL FUND

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: The Lynn Burke Memorial Fund

Artist: Richard Boyer, Title: Rainy Day in Laguna

DIRECTOR’S CHOICE AWARD

$1,000 Cash Award

Sponsored by: The Swimm Family

Artist: Jason Li, Title: Misty Morning

THE REVELITE AWARD

Certificate for Artist Choice of Fine Art Lighting

Sponsored by: Revelite

Artist: Cindy Baron, Title: Gardens of Mission

ARTISTS’ CHOICE AWARD

$500 Cash Award + $350 Mayen-Olson Certificate + $150 Rosemary & Co. Certificate. Sponsored by: The Kellenberg Family, Mayen-Olson & Rosemary & Co. Brushes

Zufar Bikbov

COLLECTORS’ CHOICE AWARD

$500 Cash Award + $350 Mayen-Olson Certificate + $150 Rosemary & Co. Certificate. Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, Mayen-Olson & Rosemary & Co. Brushes

Rick J. Delanty

NEXT GENERATION LCAD STUDENT AWARDS

Sponsored by: Laguna Plein Air Painters Association & Laguna College of Art + Design

1st Place: Taryn Chong for Beach People

2nd Place: Ava Xiaosy Chen for Creamy Colors

3rd Place: Michael Hahka for Violet Blue

Honorable Mention: Alejandro Velazquez for Playa Color Turquesa

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.