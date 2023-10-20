NewLeftHeader

Dodgeball tournament is a blast for Laguna Beach schools

More than 370 costumed players on 47 teams bounced, blasted and bumped balls at Laguna Beach High School on October 10 for SchoolPower’s 12th Annual Dodgeball Tournament.

“The dodgeball tournament is the best! Seeing the boys and girls play together in a light-hearted and competitive sport with hilarious costumes is so much fun for the kids…and parents,” said Zane Sweet, whose son played for Da Evil Minions. This event “is the perfect opportunity for our community to come together,” added Craig Ballard, first-time coach of the Eminem’s. “It’s a great reminder of how lucky we are to live in this beautiful city surrounded by people who really care.”

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Dodgeball XII Chairs Christy and Brian Rayburn and their 3rd-4th grade team, The Disco Ballers

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Fourth graders (L-R) Scarlett Kollack and Sloane Swanson discuss strategy for their team, Pink Panthers

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Sixth Grade team Da Evil Minions, 5th-6th division and costume winners

Dodgeball XII was presented by law firm Hueston Hennigan. Livel Real Estate Meital Taub Luxury Group, Ballesteros Real Estate Group, Willhoit Construction, DiGiovanni Orthodontics, Hobie Surf Shop and The Ranch at Laguna Beach joined as Court Sponsors. The popular event raised more than $14,000 for SchoolPower, the non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Team Just Dodge It watches fellow teams in the pool play

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Fifth grader Madison Emi Tamura from the Dodge It Like It's Hot team showcases her moves

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Connor Smith, player on the 3rd-4th division winning team UntouchaBALLS

Masterminded by Dodgeball chairs Christy and Brian Rayburn, Tuesday’s event could not have taken place without the enthusiasm of hundreds of parent coaches, cheering spectators, and volunteer referees and timekeepers. Carrie Gardner’s El Morro kindergarten and 1st grade kids were there to cheer on their older friends – and admire the costumes. “It’s our favorite spectator sport of the year!” she said. Exuberant costumes including sparkles, wild wigs, eye-popping color, while tutus could be seen in every corner of the gyms. A DJ in the LBHS courtyard boosted the excitement, plus players enjoyed Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream as well as Wigz sandos, tacos and snacks.

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Luca Guzman, player on the 7th-8th division winning team Ninja Balls, jumps and dodges

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Third grader Sierra Henrichsen defends herself and team Hot Diggity Dodge

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Fifth grade team Ballerinas celebrates their pool play win

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

The Fashion-A-Ball Flamingos pose for team pictures

Masters of Ceremonies Christy Rayburn, Erin Berryman and Stacey Johnson announced action on the courts in both LBHS gyms. Competition between teams was fast and furious across all three divisions, focus was fierce, and cheers erupted from team tribes at each match rotation. Thurston 7th grade student Destin Deng embraced the teamwork spirit of the event. “Dodgeball is one of the things I look forward to every year. Thank you so much to our coach and all of the parents that made this happen,” he said.

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Third grade team Speedy Cheetahs poses for their team photo – (L-R): Emil Ciric, Noah Deutsch, Thiago Morris, Danny Da Silva, Wyatt Engel, Madison Shen, Camila Fine and Bry Shen

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Sixth grader Jackson Burns of the Flame Throwers team reacts on the court

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Teammates Hadley Maynard and Charlie MacGillivray make a synchronized attack

The following teams dodged their way to victory:

Division Winners

3rd-4th - UntouchaBALLS

5th-6th - Da Evil Minions

7th-8th - Ninja Balls

Best Costume Winners

3rd-4th - Eminem’s

5th-6th - Da Evil Minions

7th-8th - Baby Ballers

Beyond bragging rights, champions from each division won up to $500 in prize money to designate to a school program of their choice.

“From costumes to gameplay, the afternoon was filled with happy kids, proud parents and intense competition. The volunteers were amazing. The entire event was well organized. SchoolPower really knows how to bring our community together,” said 6th grade parent Maria St. John.

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Shore Barry, 8th grade, of the Shiesty Squad throws a ball

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Seventh grade team Baby Ballers, 7th-8th grade division costume winners

Dodgeball 16

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez Photography

Fourth grader Jones Fischer of the Greek Gods team prepares to launch a ball

SchoolPower is a non-profit education foundation with the mission to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD). They achieve their mission by providing programs, raising funds and uniting the community in support of Laguna Beach students. Learn more about SchoolPower at https://lbschoolpower.org.

For SchoolPower Dodgeball photos by Scott Brashier, go to slideshow below:

 

