Dennis’ Local Almanac 102423

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Stormy weather

Dennis 5Yet another weekend washout in the Northeast. It’s getting beyond ridiculous. The meteorologists on the Weather Channel were even talking about it earlier today. The weather people on that channel rarely comment on stuff, keeping their opinions to themselves as a rule as to take on an unbiased position, more along the lines of “Just the facts, ma’am.” Only one decent weekend over the course of the last 51 weeks going all the way back to last October.

More on winter storms – Because these nor’easters form over water, these storms are difficult to forecast, thus occasionally surprising the Atlantic megalopolis with paralyzing snows. Way back in 1969, the U.S. Department of Commerce, Transportation and Defense tightened surveillance with reconnaissance aircraft, an ocean buoy and a new weather ship. Now, here in more modern times, we have all these satellites along with Doppler Radar and additional buoys and multiple weather ships with all kinds of sophisticated radar. With better hour-to-hour information on the storms, weather forecasters ashore have begun to ease the burden of unexpected heavy snows in eastern cities.

For some parts of the U.S., the Northern Rockies, for example, storms with snow followed by cold are a threat from mid-September to mid-May; usually during one of the colder months from November to March. It is not unusual for several separate storms to affect some area across the continent. Intense winter storms are frequently accompanied by cold waves, ice or glaze, heavy snow, blizzards, or a combination of these, often in a single winter storm, precipitation type changes several times as the storm passes.

The common feature of these storms is the ability to completely immobilize large areas and to isolate and kill persons and livestock in their path. In the north, the severity of these storms makes their threat a seasonal one. Farther south, the occasional penetration of severe winter storms into more moderate climates causes severe hardships and great loss of warm weather crops. On occasions, these utterly cold blasts of air will make it all the way down to the Gulf states and even as far south as parts of northern and even central Florida. Even the Florida Keys at Latitude 25 degrees North can see an occasional freezing mark with the temp as low as 29 in Key West.

Some of the most destructive ice storms have occurred in the southern states where warm-weather buildings and crops are not adapted to withstand severe winter conditions. The most damaging ice storm in the U.S. was probably the one that struck the South during the week from January 28-February 4, 1951, causing some $50 million in damage ($120 million in today’s times). Three winters ago, the ice storm that struck the South from an unusually strong and deep polar vortex affected Texas all the way down to the extreme southern Gulf States. The region of greatest incidence, however, is a broad belt from Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma eastward through the middle Atlantic and New England States. Had enough? Me too. Take notes. There’ll be a quiz in the morning!

Aloha!

 

