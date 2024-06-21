NewLeftHeader

Driver suspected of DUI involved in back-to-back 102423

Share this story

Driver suspected of DUI involved in back-to-back Coast Highway traffic collisions, leaving two injured

Last Friday, Oct. 20 at 11:02 a.m., Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the area of Coast Highway at Aliso Beach in reference to a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival on the scene, Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel located two collisions involving three vehicles. Two people were injured and transported to an area hospital for moderate injuries.

A subsequent investigation determined a vehicle traveling northbound at Camel Point Drive entered southbound lanes and collided with a utility truck and trailer. The vehicle then continued northbound and collided with a second vehicle near the Aliso Beach entrance, also in the southbound lanes. The debris field was extensive, covering all southbound lanes resulting in a road closure.

The driver of the northbound car was held on suspicion of driving under the influence and other related charges.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.