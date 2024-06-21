NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 102423

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

This week in Breakers photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

On Senior Night, the Breakers’ senior cheerleaders have a lot to cheer about, particularly their football team’s 50-6 win over Godinez

 This week in Breakers student with parents photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

In keeping with the Senior Night celebration, senior Cameron Rozell is accompanied by his parents as his teammates look on

Wednesday, Oct. 25

12:30 p.m. – Girls Tennis at League Prelims (Edison)

6:45 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Los Alamitos

Thursday, Oct. 26

TBA – Girls Tennis at League Finals (Edison)

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. – Football at Westminster

Saturday, Oct. 28

TBA – Girls Cross Country at League Finals (Central Park)

TBA – Boys Cross Country at League Finals (Central Park)

Past week’s results

LBHS girls tennis trounces Marina, 17-1

This week in Breakers photo A

Click on photo for a larger image

Rachel Jolley serves as doubles partner Malia Preston prepares for return

This week in Breakers photo B

Click on photo for a larger image

Sophomore Izzy LoBosco hits the big forehand return

This week in Breakers photo C

Click on photo for a larger image

Hannah Nguyen confidently returns nice backhand

Thursday, Oct. 19

Girls Tennis beat Marina, 17-1

Friday, Oct. 20

Football beat Godinez, 50-7

Breakers continue to batter opponents, this time it’s 50-7 over Godinez Fundamental

This week in Breakers photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior QB Jackson Kollock was virtually unstoppable while completing seven touchdown passes

This week in Breakers sports photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior wide receiver (80) Brock Donaldson caught three passes on the evening for 93 yards, including a 60-yard second quarter TD

This week in Breakers photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Defense once again came up big, here senior linebacker Jacob Cruz tracks down the Grizzlies running back from behind

Laguna Beach football celebrated Senior Night in a big way by rolling over Godinez Fundamental, 50-7, last Friday (Oct. 20) at Guyer Field. The win moved the Breakers’ overall record to 8-1, with a 2-0 Pac 4 record, that puts them in first place.

LBHS scored early and often, running up a 43-0 halftime lead.

Junior QB Jackson Kollock passed for six first-half TDs. Those passes included a four-yard pass to senior running back Rogers, an 18-yarder to junior Charlie Hunt and a nine-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Wyatt Bogdan to round out first quarter scoring.

The Breakers came back with a quick 60-yard Kollock to senior wide receiver Brock Donaldson TD pass to get on the board quickly in the second quarter, then added a one-yard pass to senior Kellen Dyer and a 55-yard pass to junior Luke Jolley to wrap up the second quarter.

Kollock still wasn’t done; with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, he again hit Rogers on a pass that he took to the house from 40 yards.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.