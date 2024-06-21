Commission reviews draft inclusionary housing ordinance 102423

Commission reviews draft inclusionary housing ordinance amendment

By SARA HALL

Officials grappled with balancing how to encourage realistic housing development while also tackling affordability during a presentation last week.

City staff shared a progress report on a proposed policy change related to inclusionary housing during the October 18 Planning Commission meeting. The draft amendment would modify the city’s zoning ordinance and general plan housing element. It’s part of a larger set of housing-related ordinances that will return to the commission on November 1 for consideration and recommendation to the City Council.

“This is a narrow discussion tonight, but there’s a much larger program, a more robust program, on incentivizing affordable housing that’s coming. This is just a slice and we’re not trying to solve everything with this particular item,” said Commission Chair Pro Tem Steve Kellenberg.

The purpose of last week’s request is to update the policy and, specifically, to reduce the constraint on housing development, explained Housing Program Coordinator Jennifer Savage.

“When the Housing and Human Services Committee reviewed the potential to update our current inclusionary housing policy, they did identify that as it’s currently written it actually constrains potential housing development,” she said. “The proposal before you this evening is intended to reduce that constraint.”

Another reason for the update is to clarify the policy, not only in the housing element but also to add a new section in the city’s municipal code to codify this policy, she added. Also, it would meet the goals and objectives of the housing element, specifically it is included in two programs within the city’s housing element implementation plan. It would be part of a larger zoning amendment and general plan amendment project connected to housing-related policies, she noted, which was presented to the Planning Commission on August 2.

There are a few key updates to the policy, she noted.

Right now, the policy applies to new subdivisions that include two or more units/lots or existing building sites with three or more units, Savage explained.

The proposed updated policy would apply to projects of five or more units/lots and would be clarified to apply to new development, subdivisions, redevelopment and conversions (office to residential, for example).

Also, the current inclusionary housing requirement is that 25% of residential units of a project be dedicated to affordable housing (at any level: Extremely low, very low, low and moderate). Compared to other Orange County cities, Laguna Beach’s percentage is one of the highest, Savage explained. For the most part, communities have lower requirements, she said.

The proposed requirement would reduce the percentage to 15%, meant to lessen the constraint on development, Savage explained. Also, HHSC recommended that each level be specified within that: At least 6% of the units would be very low, at least 4% would be low and at least 4% would be moderate.

As an alternative to constructing the affordable units on-site, the existing code allows the developer to pay in-lieu fees for projects with 10 units or fewer. Answering a commissioner question, Savage confirmed that the current in-lieu fee is between $200,00-$300,000 per unit. It’s calculated based on how many affordable units the project would have been required to build.

In the proposed policy, staff is recommending adding three more alternatives (in addition to the in-lieu fee option): Construct the required units off-site, but within the city; acquire at-market or above-market units and reconstruct them into affordable units, or a combination of the options.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Staff and city committee members have been working on updating several housing-related ordinances

During the discussion, there was some concern about lowering the percentage of units required to be affordable considering how the in-lieu fee is calculated.

“(It) makes it much easier for a developer to just buy their way out of affordable housing,” said Commissioner Steve Goldman.

It depends on how you see it, Savage replied. The city’s Housing and Human Services Committee, along with other jurisdictions, believe that a higher percentage of affordable housing constrains potential housing development in general.

“In totality, would that be forcing – if you will – a stick on housing development and reduce the number of affordable units we might get? Maybe. But it would also increase the general overall potential of housing development,” Savage said.

The intent is to reduce constraint, she said. If the 25% requirement is triggered with just three units, as the current policy states, a developer might be disincentivized to build a project. A developer would be more likely to build a project with the proposed trigger of five units, she explained, since that would allow building up to four units without including an affordable unit. In either case, neither would provide affordable housing in the city, but Laguna Beach would wind up with more housing units overall, Savage said.

A lot of the projects they tend to see are only two to four units, Kellenberg pointed out. They can talk about it in concept, but construction on some of these smaller projects can be so high they’re unrealistic to actually build, he said.

“The idea is that it’s better to get three non-affordable units than nothing,” Kellenberg said. “If you weren’t going to get it anyway, you’re not losing something you don’t have.”

Also, as Housing and Human Services Committee members noted in their discussion, these smaller units are inherently more affordable because of their size.

The city also has to aim for achieving the Regional Housing Needs Allocation numbers mandated by the state, added Chair Ken Sadler.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” he said, “but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

He understands the goal to make it more viable to be able to develop housing overall, but there are other issues at play, Goldman commented.

“We also have an affordable housing crisis not only here, but throughout the whole state and really across the whole country,” Goldman said. “This seems to be a poster provision for certain people in this town to scream that we are showing unnecessary favorability to developers against people who can’t afford to live here.”

There’s a push and pull between making it so developers will actually develop housing and attempting to deal with the affordability issues, he added. In most cases, if not all, the developer will pay the in-lieu fees instead of including affordable units. A developer won’t construct a handful of units just to make one of them affordable, it’s not economically feasible, he explained. The in-lieu fees will essentially be a construction cost and, along with the cost of the land, it will set the price of the unit, he said, and those who can afford it will buy it and those who can’t will never have an opportunity.

Commissioner Jorg Dubin said he also understands the point that some market housing units are better than nothing, but the discussion is about encouraging inclusionary housing. A project of five or more units in new development is a “rare beast in this town,” Dubin noted. Projects will likely be four units or less, which will add to the housing stock, but won’t do anything for affordability, he said.

“Reality tells us that multi-unit residential projects have a very low percentile probability of actually being realized here in Laguna Beach,” Dubin said.

There need to be strong incentives to make that happen, he added.

“We stumbled on to an unpleasant truth,” Kellenberg said, “that most of the projects that we want to happen aren’t going to contribute on the affordable side, except in kind of a secondary, tertiary way.”

He asked staff if there was any way to get those projects to be larger and include affordable units, while still making economic sense for the developer.

This is a good first step to getting more housing units and they’re working through this and other various avenues toward affordable housing, said HHSC Vice Chair Cody Engle during public comment.

“This idea that the major impact of this change is: We’ll get more housing units and they are naturally affordable because they’re small. And I think the reality is affordability and housing units are kind of two separate buckets of money and when you’re asking developers to pay for the affordability, you’re going to end up with no housing units,” Engle said.

Also during public comment, HHSC member Joe Hanauer agreed that smaller units have a natural affordability, so they might fall close to the moderate-income category.

There was also some back and forth between the commissioners and Hanauer, a local developer, about optimum size to build, construction costs, average rent prices, developing units that are for sale versus rent, typical projects, and if tenants are people moving in from out of town or current residents who want to stay local.

After several commissioners had asked staff about incentives, Hanauer reminded the commission of some of the development incentives included in the larger package presented at the August meeting.

Savage confirmed the incentives would return in the larger package on November 1.

Commissioners also discussed a possible fund or subsidy or grant program set up by the city to house the in-lieu fees to be used by low-income residents who could apply for money for market housing. The Housing and Human Services Committee has been talking about potential for a housing trust fund, which essentially provides dedicated sources of revenue to support housing needs, Kellenberg pointed out.

“If we think we’re going to see in-lieu fees more than actual construction of housing that there’s a really nice, a really full system, set up for that money to be used in a really constructive way for affordable housing,” Kellenberg said.

Dubin also asked about policies related to local artists, and the potential loss of the art colony and studio spaces. There are several properties in Laguna Canyon that have long been occupied almost entirely by artists and creative people, he pointed out. If there’s not an effort to preserve those spaces and they’re sold to an outside developer, they could disappear, he commented, which would significantly impact the creative community in Laguna Beach. As a part of that community, he continues to bring the issue up during discussions about affordable housing because there needs to be an awareness about the potential loss of the art colony.

“We do live in an art community and I consider artists one of our natural resources,” Dubin said. “We’re losing a lot of our creatives due to the cost of living here in Laguna and the lack of affordable studio spaces.”

There are two efforts underway, Savage answered. The artist work/live subcommittee is tackling the issue locally. At the state level, the governor recently signed legislation (Assembly Bill 812) that allows local governments to designate up to 10% of affordable housing be reserved within local cultural arts districts for artists at risk of being displaced by rising housing costs.

Dubin also suggested staff look into how they can identify and maintain properties that are currently below market rate.

Commissioners also asked staff to consider a staggered duration of the affordability covenant based on the type of project and if it’s getting public funding or if it’s privately financed, so it can be reduced to where it becomes less punitive.

The draft document, along with other housing-related policy updates, are slated to return to the Planning Commission on November 1.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.