Halloween Safety Tips 102723

Halloween Safety Tips

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

This Halloween stay safe, have fun, and follow these tips to have a great holiday.

Halloween safety tricks or treats

Kids enjoy trick-or-treating, stay safe this Halloween

–Wear something reflective, bring a flashlight, or wear a glow stick while walking at night.

–Always accompany children while trick-or-treating.

–Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected.

–Always use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing the street.

–Avoid distractions and put electronic devices away.

–If driving a vehicle, slow down in residential areas and be aware of your surroundings.

–Try to avoid wearing masks that can obstruct your view, choose face paint instead.

If you see something, say something.

Call 911 for emergency and 949.497.0701 for a non-emergency call.

 

