LBHS earns Gold distinction from College Board 102723

LBHS earns Gold distinction from College Board for success with AP programs

The College Board announced that Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) has been named to the Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) School Honor Roll, earning a Gold distinction. LBHS also earned an AP Access Award for providing all students with the opportunity to participate in AP, including students of underrepresented populations.

The AP® School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

LBHS had 68% of seniors who took at least one AP exam during high school, 60% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP exam and 24% of seniors who took five or more AP exams. Overall, 39% of all LBHS students took at least one AP exam during the 2022-23 school year.

LBHS earns Gold Distinction student SNL 10.27

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUSD

LBHS student Logan Teeple (right) shares the findings from his year-long research project focused on “The Future of Passenger Airplanes” exploring airplane design and fuel efficiency

“LBHS’ AP course offerings provide a rigorous and relevant curriculum for students and serve as one of several indicators of future college success, alongside dual enrollment courses and College and Career Advantage offerings,” said LBHS Principal Jason Allemann, Ed.D. “I appreciate our dedicated team of teachers for continually refining existing courses and introducing new ones, such as AP Human Geography, to ensure that our students have a variety of access points for AP exposure at all grade levels, including grades 9 and 10. I am consistently proud and impressed by our students’ level of preparation and their exceptional performance,” he concluded.

At LBHS, students have the opportunity to choose from a diverse range of 24 AP courses, spanning all disciplines, including core subjects and electives like AP 2D Art and Design or AP European History. This extensive selection ensures that students in grades 9 through 12 have ample options to participate in AP classes and pursue their academic interests. Furthermore, LBHS offers 24 honors courses, providing students with another avenue to explore advanced coursework and broaden their educational perspectives.

College Board’s Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) enables students to pursue college-level studies – with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both – while still in high school. Through AP courses in 38 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue – skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

 

