NewLeftHeader

Visit Laguna Beach welcomes Emma York 102723

Share this story

Visit Laguna Beach welcomes Emma York as Director of Marketing

Visit Laguna Beach, Southern California’s premier coastal destination, announced the appointment of Emma York as director of marketing. In her new role, York will lead the storied destination’s core marketing functions, including creative, visitor marketing strategy, digital marketing initiatives, paid media strategy, among other responsibilities. She will report to Rachel O’Neill-Cusey, CEO and her appointment is effective immediately.

visit laguna York

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach

Visit Laguna Beach Director of Marketing Emma York

“There are so many different ways to tell the Laguna Beach story – an artist colony, seven miles of beaches and coves, a sustainable destination with more than 20,000 miles of wilderness to explore – there is no end to what we can promote about the destination,” said Rachel O’Neill-Cusey, CEO, Visit Laguna Beach. “Emma is the right person to help us tell all those stories and uncover the ones that are yet to be discovered so we can grow our relationship with our visitors and community alike.”

York is joining Visit Laguna Beach after nearly five years with Dana Point-based Burnham Ward Properties and Dana Point Harbor Partners as their director of marketing and communications. In that role, she oversaw the overall marketing and communications strategy to support the revitalization of Dana Point Harbor along with promoting the harbor as a tourist destination. Before that, she held marketing positions at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point and Chefs on Wheels in Adelaide, Australia.

“Laguna Beach is a dream destination to work for and represent, especially as it is my adoptive home that welcomed me with open arms when I moved from Australia,” said Emma York, director of marketing, Visit Laguna Beach. “I really fell head over heels in love when I became involved as a cast member in the Pageant of the Masters. It was from then on, I wanted to be able to tell all the incredible stories of this historical beach town. I can’t wait to get the opportunity to work with our devoted community to market this destination and tell our stories.”

To learn more about Laguna Beach, from seven miles of coves and beaches to home to more than 20,000 beautiful acres of protected wilderness, visit www.visitlagunabeach.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.