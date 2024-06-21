NewLeftHeader

Veterans to celebrate Veterans Day at Heisler Park 102723

Veterans to celebrate Veterans Day at Heisler Park Monument Point on November 11

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222 will proudly celebrate Veterans Day and the 77th Anniversary of VFW Post 5868 at Heisler Park Monument Point on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. sharp. Musical prelude starts at 10:45 a.m. The public is invited. Seating is limited.

Veterans to honor guard

Laguna Beach Honor Guard Presentation of Colors – Veterans Day 2022

Veterans to planes

2022 F19 Flyover

Veterans to Moore

Vice Commander Richard Moore of American Legion Post 222 during 2022 Veterans Day observation

 

