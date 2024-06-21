NewLeftHeader

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 102723

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach recently honored LBHS Senior Ariana Coulolias, as their October Student of the Month in the field of mathematics.

Coulolias has received the AP scholar with honors award and the CCA pathway for patient care award/certificate. She is also part of the student senate. In her spare time, Coulolias is an assistant manager at Gelato Paradiso, runs an aquaponics website and plays tennis. She also loves auto mechanics and working on cars.

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

LBHS Senior Ariana Coulolias

Coulolias would like to thank the Rotary Club for this award, her parents and her teachers, Ms. Quigley and Ms. Greco. She will receive a Rotary scholarship upon graduation at the end of the school year.

After graduation, Coulolias plans to pursue bioengineering at a four-year university and start a club for aspiring women in engineering. Her future goals include becoming a successful biomedical engineer, change the world in a good way and travel the world.

 

