Pinnipeds & Pints…and a fond farewell 102723

Last Friday (Oct. 20), the Pacific Marine Mammal Center said goodbye to their rockstar pups – Raindrop Miley and Kenny – with a fun educational event, Pinnipeds & Pints, held at the Little Red Barn. More than 100 visitors, volunteers and staff were in attendance. 

PMMC CEO Glenn Gray kicked off the night with an update on the major renovation project, highlighting the nearly complete temporary facility and the exciting progress on the water reclamation system.

Pinnipeds & Pints featured a science fair where Dr. Alissa Deming presented on “The Benefits of Low-Stress Survey Radiographs in Pinniped Rehabilitation and Postmortem Examination” and Dr. Kaylee Brown presented on “Spinal Abnormality in a Juvenile Northern Elephant Seal.” There were also a series of speed talks on Gillnet Entanglements in Sea Lions, Applications in DNA Sequencing and Environmental Enrichment Devices Reduce Habituation During Rehabilitation. Plus, they had animal care and rescue booths, among others.

Pup Posse Rides Again

The pups are on their way to SeaWorld San Diego’s Rescue Department for continued care until they are old enough to be returned to their ocean home. They will join three additional pups, also born during the domoic acid bloom that hit our coastal community last summer. Sea lion pups in the Channel Island rookeries congregate in a “pup posse” to explore their environments and find fish close to shore while their mothers are out foraging. Bringing these pups together will help develop natural behaviors and socialization. Once the pups get the “all clear,” they will be outfitted with satellite tags and transported to the Channel Islands near the rookeries for release early next year.

While PMMC is extremely pleased with their progress, they will be missed dearly.

The Center is Temporarily Closed to Visitors

PMMC has a lot of exciting changes happening there, with construction in full swing on both the temporary and permanent locations. Because of the improvements, it is now temporarily closed to visitors. Daily visitors are a highlight at their Big Red Barn. It will be quite an adjustment; however, they are merely a webcam away. Go to www.pacificmmc.org to watch.

This isn’t goodbye…it’s just a “Seal You Later.”

Catch the Next Wave at PMMC

The new facility will include state-of-the-art treatment room for surgeries, endoscopy, ultrasound, radiographs and other medical needs. Additional patient units and pools will improve patient care and increase capacity, better preparing the hospital for busy periods. The water recycling system will be incorporated into the organization’s educational curriculum related to water conservation. The expansion also doubles the square footage allocated to those and other educational programs, which already serve 35,000 students per year.

To learn more about the PMMC new facility, visit www.pacificmmc.nextwave.org.

 

