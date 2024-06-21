NewLeftHeader

Tricks and Treats at 12th Annual Laguna Beach Parents Club 102723

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Stu News Laguna photographer Mary Hurlbut has documented quite a few of the Laguna Beach Parents Club Halloween Walks and this year, she said, the 12th Annual had a huge turnout.

Local families gathered in costume at 4 p.m. on the cobblestones at Main Beach

Dad is the piñata

Butterfly girl

Crossing PCH to Forest Ave.Police Chief Jeff Calvert at far left dressed as a pirate and Chris Tebbutt in the center dressed as Mr. Incredible. LBPD Community Services Officer Rosie Santana, with K9 Cooper, is the Cola. For those who needed Trick or Treat Bags, Chris Tebbutt Real Estate had cloth bags plus markers and crayons to decorate them with while waiting for the parade to start.

Trick or treating along Forest Avenue. Bags of treats had been dropped off at the stores that wished to participate, and gleeful children made their way up both sides of the street to 2nd Avenue and the courtyard of the Presbyterian Church.

Harry Potter with his Nimbus 2000 works his magic to get some treats

LBPD Park Ranger Knight and princess

Orange Octopus in the fog at Laguna Presbyterian Church

At Laguna Presbyterian Church, tricksters were met by a Ballerina and Cinderella plus billowing fog that hid the entrance to the festive party in the church parking lot.

Dance music filled the air, and many lined up for the free cotton candy from Ballesteros Real Estate Group. Thermos water bottles were handed out by Jeleesa Peluso Real Estate. There were craft booths and face painting, yummy snack food and much more. No spookiness to be seen, only smiles and laughter.

Fog machine at the entrance to the party 

King Neptune rose out of the sea to make an appearance

Mary busted by LBPD Officer Nicole Rice for stealth photography. Fun was had by all.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to slideshow below:

Be sure to visit www.lagunabeachparents.com to learn more about their regular events.

 

