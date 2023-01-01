Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Laguna Beach prep star commits to the University of Washington in what he hopes leads someday to an NFL career
We’ve spent an inordinate amount of time in this column recently talking about football at Laguna Beach High School. The program is on a roll, putting together an 8-1 overall record this season so far, 2-0 in Pac 4 league play, with the championship on the line tonight at Westminster (7-2).
LBHS is not only the defending champion, but the defending CIF Champions.
There are a number of very good players on the team, but one, Jackson Kollock, a junior quarterback, draws much of the headlines. And for good reason. He’s a special player, with an extremely promising future.
On Monday of this week (Oct. 23), Jackson, according to his dad, Ryan, officially committed to play for the University of Washington beginning with the 2025 season.
Jackson was also pursued by a number of other schools including Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Minnesota, UNLV and Campbell…with a number of other schools still pursuing him with no offer yet that also included UCLA, Oregon State, Stanford, Duke, University of Kentucky, Princeton, U Penn, Colombia, Dartmouth, Texas A & M, and Michigan State.
You don’t get that kind of attention by being so-so.
I asked his dad why Washington?
“Before we went up there, it was a top school on our list because of its great education, location – being on the West Coast and a direct flight, and they are building a very strong and competitive program,” said Ryan Kollock.
“Big goals for Jackson are to win the National Championship and the Heisman Trophy. Washington is a program that can help him accomplish both and help him develop into a first round draft pick in the NFL (which is his dream),” added Ryan.
So, what’s the plan for Jackson moving forward?
“(Washington coaches) want him to get as many reps as possible while in high school and to continue to grow as a leader and signal caller. They would like to see him come up ASAP (Spring semester 2025) and get to work with the team. They have a very competitive quarterback room with lots of competition. They believe ‘Iron sharpens iron’ and he is going to have to go in, compete and earn his players’ and coaches’ respect. They are going to put the best, most prepared guy on the field and he will have a chance to become their guy. They are excited because they see him as a guy who has not even come close to reaching his potential and has so much room to grow. He is a very hard working and humble guy who is willing to do whatever it takes to win,” added a very proud dad.
But Ryan agrees that there are still some things for Jackson to accomplish at LBHS before the day comes when he sets off: “The goal for Jackson is to just get better every day and level up his play and knowledge of the game. That includes being a leader on and off the field, refining his throwing skills as well as physically staying healthy, strong and fast. He would love to break the CIF passing and TD records for Orange County. He Is currently leading the county in both. The goal for the team is to win a second CIF Championship and go on to win a California state title.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
Breakers’ star QB Jackson Kollock (12) leads Orange County with 38 passing TDs so far this season
If you haven’t seen the team play, I suggest you attempt to when the playoff schedule is released. It’s good times up at Guyer Field.
• • •
What were you doing 30 years ago today? If you lived in Laguna Beach, chances are you, or those loved ones around you, were worrying about a fire that burned some 16,000 acres, destroying or damaging more than 400 homes and causing more than $500 million worth of damage.
The fire started on October 27, 1993 as a brush fire in Laguna Canyon. A fire break was established early on; however, embers jumped it sending fast moving flames down into Laguna Beach and Emerald Bay.
It was a scary time for everyone!
It’s certainly the reminder that people still turn to today when talking about preparing the community with the best fire prevention plans.
It’s a good reminder for everyone to get on board with fire safety.
• • •
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center Visitor Yard has been temporarily closed to the public while the Center undergoes major renovations and expansion. The closure began last weekend and is expected to last until the Fall of 2024.
During this time, PMMC remains committed to providing educational and engaging content to their audience through online resources, virtual programs and social media channels. Patrons may stay connected on social media @pacificmmc or www.pacificmmc.org for updates and virtual experiences.
Until they reopen, PMMC will be housing their patients at a nearby temporary facility. The space is at the Friends of the Dog Park in Laguna Canyon. This temporary structure will include a triage unit, field hospital and additional pools which ensures the continued ability to care for the marine mammals in need.
• • •
The World Affairs Council is planning a new gala set for December 16 at the Westin South Coast Plaza. It will feature keynote speaker H.R. McMaster, the former National Security Advisor of the United States.
Laguna’s own Jayne Herring is co-chairing the event along with Dr. Mark Chapin Johnson, and serving as the newly elected vice chair of the chapter.
She’s also obviously hoping that her local friends and neighbors will consider joining in with sponsorships, silent auction packages, and, of course, table and ticket purchases. The gala will benefit Academic World Quest, which prepares the next generation of leaders, scholars and decision makers to thrive in a complex and rapidly changing world where our national interests are intertwined with the global community.
For more information, go here.
• • •
Reminder – Artist applications for the 2024 Summer Fine Art Show at the Festival of Arts Laguna Beach close next Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Artists interested in applying are required to submit five digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply. The deadline Tuesday is 4 p.m.
• • •
There are Halloween events all around town, with lots of ways to enjoy trick-or-treating and more…
–Spooktacular Splash & Cinema today (Friday, Oct. 27) at LBHS & Community Pool: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy a night of aquatic adventure, creativity and spine-tingling fun that starts with pumpkins and ends with a chilling movie. There’s the Pumpkin Plunge (The pool is filled with floating pumpkins and it’s your mission to fish them out.); Pumpkin Decorating (After you’ve rescued your pumpkin, head over to their creative station to decorate your pumpkin.) and Spine-Chilling Cinema (As the night deepens, you’ll gather around the pool area for a family-friendly Halloween movie screening under the stars.). Click here to register online and for more info.
–Pageant of the Monsters, October 27, 28, 29 and 31 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds. Tours begin at 6:45 p.m. “Maze of the Minotaur,” awaits – a family-friendly haunted house with an artistic twist. There will also be spooky side shows, up-close encounters with The Reptile Zoo, face painting and airbrush tattoos, an Exquisite Corpse Drawing Game, arts & crafts, photo-ops, selfie stations and music, too. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 in advance for adults ($25 at the door); $10 for children 12 and under. For more info, www.foapom.com/monsters.
–Monday, Oct. 30, stop by the Promenade on Forest as contest-winning pumpkins will be displayed until November 1! Awards will be given for the most original, scariest, best overall and Mayor’s Award.
–Tricks and Treats, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St. Free trick-or-treating for Laguna Beach preschool kids. Join in for a morning of treats, music and photo opps. Costumes are encouraged.
–Oak Street Halloween Block Party, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. During this time, Oak Street and Brook Street will be closed from Catalina Street and Temple Terrace. Please use alternate routes and watch out for children and pedestrians.
• • •
We started this Fair Game column talking football, and we’ll end it talking about a little different group of football players. Laguna Beach also has a Pop Warner 13U feeder team that has made it all the way to the OEC Championship Bowl Game set for kickoff this Sunday at 5 p.m. in Tustin. They will play Los Alamitos for all the marbles.
Good luck guys!
Click on photo for a larger image
Photos courtesy of Nicole Bogdan
The undefeated team poses for a photo in advance of the big game
Click on photo for a larger image
Earlier in the season, 7th grader Charlie Christian finds a big hole against Norwalk
Click on photo for a larger image
Laguna Beach 7th grader Luke Bogdan (white jersey) flattens a Santa Margarita opponent
Click on photo for a larger image
Eighth grader William Golden steamrolls Newport-Mesa opponents