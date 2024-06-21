NewLeftHeader

Hobie, an adoptee from LB Animal Shelter 102723

Hobie, an adoptee from LB Animal Shelter, wins world’s cutest rescue dog contest

Thousands of voters in the 2023 People World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest presented by the Pedigree® brand, chose the 5-year-old terrier mix Hobie over 8,000 other dogs. Hobie’s undeniable charisma also won the heart of celebrity judge and country star Miranda Lambert, whose MuttNation Foundation raises awareness about rescue pet adoption. Hobie’s prizes include a year’s supply of dog food and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue of his choice.

Hobie an adoptee on leash

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Hobie beat out 8,000 other dogs to win his title

Hobie’s parents, Christin Bernhardt and her husband, Joern Riemer, felt their family was “incomplete” after their cross-country move from Boston to Coto de Caza, Calif., in the summer of 2022. So, the couple began searching for another dog to join them and their 15-year-old cairn terrier, Zoe. Browsing through rescue pets online, Bernhardt, 36, came across Hobie, a one-eyed terrier mix available for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. “He reminded me of the dog that I had when I was growing up in Germany,” said the senior director for a financial services company, who wound up adopting Hobie, with Riemer, in July that same year. We fell in love with him.”

When they found out the good news, Bernhardt said, “Joern and I both jumped up and down with excitement. We gave Hobie a big hug and told him that he’s now officially the world’s cutest!”

The pooch’s family has opted to donate the prize to PUP Laguna Beach, the fundraising arm of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Hobie’s former home.

 

