This week in Breakers sports 102723

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Oct. 27

7 p.m. – Football at Westminster

Saturday, Oct. 28

TBA – Girls Cross Country at League Finals (Central Park)

TBA – Boys Cross Country at League Finals (Central Park)

9 a.m. – Boys Water Polo Playoff Brackets Announced by CIF-SS

10 a.m. – Football Playoff Brackets Announced by CIF-SS

Monday, Oct. 30

11 a.m. – Girls Tennis Playoff Brackets Announced by CIF-SS

Past week’s results

Monday, Oct. 23

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Orange Lutheran, 5-2

Girls Tennis beat Newport Harbor, 15-3

Girls Flag Football lost to Newport Harbor, 26-0

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Boys Water Polo beat Los Alamitos, 14-9

 

