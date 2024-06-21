NewLeftHeader

Pageant of the Monsters brings “Maze of the Minotaur” FP 102723

Pageant of the Monsters brings “Maze of the Minotaur” haunted house to life

These frightening photos are by Mary Hurlbut, who luckily survived to tell the tale

Be afraid, be very afraid! Last night (Thursday, Oct. 26) the dress rehearsal of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters brought to life the much-anticipated Pageant of the Monsters haunted house: “Maze of the Minotaur.”

However, if you want to see the real monsters, you must visit FOA.

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Don’t look up. Watch out from above.

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Sacrificed to the monster

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Drums fill the night air with dread and doom

Only resurrected every five years, this spooktacular family-friendly Halloween event returns to Laguna Beach tonight, October 27, and continues on the 28th, 29th and 31st. Tickets are on sale now, by clicking here.

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Defeated by the monster

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Apollo

The Pageant of the Monsters’ creative team of artists and technicians conjured up the acclaimed Halloween Haunted House as part of the Pageant of the Masters 90th Anniversary celebration. Guests will be directed through the amphitheater, Pageant workshops and stage, which have been transformed into a series of eerie artistically presented vignettes inspired by ancient Greek mythology and the legend of the terrifying Minotaur.

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Don’t go in there!

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Creatures of the unknown kind

Those daring enough to enter the Pageant of the Monsters haunted house will find themselves descending into the chilling depths of the labyrinth where the monstrous Minotaur, a nightmarish fusion of man and bull, has been imprisoned. Guests will join the valiant Warrior Theseus who has been tasked with a harrowing mission: To rescue the Minotaur’s captives before they are devoured by the hideous beast. But the peril doesn’t end there; you must also navigate the labyrinth’s twisting passages and unearth its secrets to find a means of escape. It’s an A-MAZE-ing adventure!

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Beware of the sirens

pageant of battling9

Click on photo for a larger image

Greek warriors battling skeletons

After escaping the labyrinth, more ghoulish fun awaits on the Festival of Arts grounds. Tricks and treats abound, with spooky side shows, photo opportunities, face painting, games, art projects and more. Food and drink will also be available to purchase.

Now resurrected, creatures will roam the FOA grounds until Halloween night, and then retreat to where they came from. Don’t miss the chance to mix and mingle while you can, but will you live to tell the tale?

Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 day of) and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.foapom.com/monsters, or by calling 800.487.3378. Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes. The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

