Laguna Live! continues into the fall

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to the exciting events scheduled for fall. Live! Music Matters returned to the Laguna Beach Library led by local musician Zach Churchill. On November 14, enjoy Musical Insights: Listening to New (Classical) Music at the Woman’s Club.

Zach Churchill at Laguna Beach Library –Tuesdays through November 14

Tuesday, Nov. 7 and 14, 11:30 a.m.

Live! Music Matters Returns

With thanks to grants from Festival of Arts, Assistance League of Laguna Beach, and Laguna Beach Rotary Club, Laguna Live! is delighted to announce the return of Live! Music Matters, their free interactive music program for children aged up to six years with caregiver involvement. The eight weekly sessions, led by local musician Zach Churchill, will run thru November 14* and will take place at Laguna Beach Library on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

*No session October 31.

Dates: November 7, 14, Time: 11:30 a.m., Venue: Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. Cost: Free.

The Live! Music Matters sessions have been immensely popular with local tots and caregivers alike.

Testimonies from Happy parents:

“Amazing experience for kids and mamas, best part of our Tuesday.”

“We have loved coming every week, our child is only 11 months old, but he has learned how to use the egg shaker and sticks to make a four count!”

“Music class with Zack is the highlight of our week, he has a natural ability to engage with the kids and makes music so much fun.”

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays

LBCAC, 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach

Last chance of the year to catch their monthly singer/songwriter showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Joining Fitchet Wood on stage are Natalie Closner and Shaun Cromwell. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door.

For tickets, click here.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Musical Insights: Listening to New (Classical) Music

laguna beach meyers

Click on photo for a larger image

Anne Akiko Meyers

The event takes place at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and complimentary for children 12 and under. Presented by Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, the evening is an exciting introduction for the 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival that features Anne Akiko Meyers with several new works and commissions for violin. Akiko Meyers is one of the world’s most esteemed violinist and has been described as “a musical wizard, with astonishing access to every kind of expressive color (The San Diego Union-Tribune).

laguna beach moller

Click on photo for a larger image

Madalyn Parnas Möller

As an artist founded at the complex intersection of musical heritage and unprecedented innovation, American violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller secures her place on today’s concert stage by bringing inimitable style and artistic vision to every performance. Since her solo debut at the age of 12 performing the Kabalevsky Violin Concerto, Parnas Möller’s concert record throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia affirms her dedication to performance and new repertoire.

laguna beach brown montesano

Click on photo for a larger image

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano approaches graduate seminars, adult-education classes, podcasts, and pre-concert lectures with the same philosophy: that offering context – rigorously researched, provocative, and humanistic – empowers listeners and musicians to make their own meaningful connections to classical music. As a faculty member at the Colburn School Conservatory of Music from 2003-22, she served as chair of music history and helped shape the degree programs of the institution. Today, Brown-Montesano is a lecturer in musicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s, Laguna Beach.

For tickets, click here, or call 949.715 9713.

 

