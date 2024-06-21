LAM adds to the great line-up and announces Rising Inversion on November 2-5
Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including the opening of the 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2, a highly anticipated event. The end of October brings a Day of the Dead celebration.
–Laguna Art Museum unveils 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2
Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present the 11th Annual Art & Nature, an immersive journey into the symbiotic relationship between art and the natural world. The Art & Nature initiative addresses the environmental situation through a creative and unique lens – the artist’s perspective. Beginning November 2, this transformative multidisciplinary event will converge art, science and nature on a grand scale. Art & Nature is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster a love of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between science and the arts.
Debuting at Laguna’s Main Beach on November 2-5, Cristopher Cichocki’s
Rising Inversion harnesses oceanic and planetary elements engaging in direct dialogue with the surrounding natural landscape of Laguna Beach. From dawn to dusk, this transformative installation morphs from a sprawling arc of sand and barnacles into a luminescent orb rising over the Pacific shoreline.
“Aeonium, Bird of Paradise” by Gianne de Genevraye
Jane Bauman
–Friday, Oct. 27, 12:45 p.m.
Art Access: October
Join LAM for a day of immersive art education and enrichment. For their October Art Access excursion, they will have access to exclusive studio tours of two celebrated California artists, Jane Bauman and Gianne de Genevraye.
Itinerary:
–12:45 p.m. Depart Laguna Art Museum
–1:30 p.m. Visit Jane Bauman’s private studio
–3 p.m. Travel to Laguna Canyon
–4 p.m. Visit Gianne de Genevraye’s private studio
–5 p.m. Depart Laguna Canyon
–5:30 p.m. Return to Laguna Art Museum
The price includes transportation to and from the studios, as well as an intimate tour of each location. Beverages and snacks will be provided at each stop. Cost: $100 for Laguna Art Museum members, $175 for non-members. Contemporary Circle members may choose this event to use their complimentary attendance for two.
“Calaveras in Black Tie” by Vincent Bautista
–Saturday, Oct. 28, 11a.m.-5 p.m.
Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Self Help Graphics & Art brings their Barrio Mobile Art Studio (BMAS) to teach screen printing in the newly redesigned STUDIO/Lab.
Help LAM celebrate 50 years of Chicano/a/x and Latinx printmaking innovation and excellence in this hands-on silkscreen printing workshop and continue SHG’s 50-year tradition of working with artists and communities to celebrate Day of the Dead.
Participants will learn how to create a handmade stencil with their own design, and silkscreen images with vibrant inks on tote bags.
Founded in 1970 in the heart of East Los Angeles as a program that works towards equity and social justice through art, SHG and BMAS nurture emerging artists and present Latino art to a broad audience and address the vast demographic that is Los Angeles, while also expanding audiences and community beyond the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights communities.
Limited number of tickets available. Tickets are free with museum admission.
October 29
–Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.
Movie-Made in Los Angeles/Lecture and Book Signing
Join film professor and author John Trafton to learn about Laguna’s links to early Hollywood. Meet the author who will be signing copies of his new book, Movie-Made Los Angeles, following the program.
Los Angeles was a cinematic city before the movies arrived. By the dawn of the 20th century, photography, painting and tourism in Southern California provided early filmmakers with a model for how to build a myth-making business and envision ideal moviegoers. In his new book Movie-Made Los Angeles, film professor and author John Trafton explores how Hollywood was the product of art forms that flourished here in Laguna Beach. Join LAM for a journey through Southern California’s rise to the movie capital. They will explore the first film shot in California (right here in Laguna), the earliest version of The Wizard of Oz (29 years before Judy Garland wore the ruby slippers), and World War I movies shot in Orange County’s sycamore canyons.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18
“Rising Inversion”
Cichocki is a trailblazing multidisciplinary artist renowned for exploring the cyclical patterns of decay and rejuvenation within the intricate tapestry of human-nature interactions. His trajectory of work spans the realms of painting, land art, sound art and natural science – encompassing eras from ancient oceans to present-day deserts.
–Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.
Circular Dimensions x Rising Inversion
Free Audiovisual Performance by Cristopher Cichocki. Join LAM for a live audiovisual performance by Artist Cristopher Cichocki on Main Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. This performance is free to all and encapsulates the cycle of decay and renewal through examining relationships between humankind and the natural world. Situated on the fringe of painting, land art, sounds art and natural science, the artist’s practice reflects upon timelines spanning from prehistoric oceans to present-day deserts.
Experience Art & Nature to its fullest with your Aqua Pass.
Get the full Art & Nature experience with our exclusive Aqua Pass, an ALL-INCLUSIVE November 2-5 ticket including an eco-friendly A&N VIP bag! As an AQUA PASS ticket holder, you will have full access to three ticketed events and additional experiences, including:
Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki, Art & Nature Keynote & Reception and Art & Nature Afterglow party, as well as an Art & Nature Aqua Pass eco-friendly swag bag.
Entering its second decade, the emphasis of the Art & Nature initiative is to focus on the way art can provoke creative discussions about the global environmental challenges we face today.
–Thursday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.
Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki +
–Saturday, Nov. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Art Workshop: Drawing for the Planet, 4:30 p.m.
Art&Nature Keynote + Reception, 7 p.m. at Main Beach
Cristopher Cichocki: Circular Dimensions X Rising Inversion*, 8 p.m.
Afterglow Party +
–Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit
Art + Nature Keynote, Lyanda Lynn Haupt
Award-winning author Lyanda Lynn Haupt will deliver the 2023 Art + Nature Keynote. Join this celebrated author and ecophilosopher for an engaging and insightful talk about the power of nature, art, and activism.
“Hope is ‘that virtue by which we take responsibility for the future.’ Not just responsibility for our individual futures but also for that of the world.” – Lyanda Lynn Haupt.
Haupt is an award-winning author, naturalist, ecophilosopher and speaker whose work explores the beautiful, complicated connections between humans and the wild, natural world. Her newest book is Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit (Little, Brown Spark 2021).
“Rooted is luminous and living proof of its own central premise: that all things are connected, and that activism and creativity can be a powerful combination. Part philosophical and personal exploration, part environmental manifesto, written with a gloriously poetic sensibility…”– Erica Bauermeister, New York Times bestselling author.
Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $60, Non-members: $80. For tickets, click here.
Free Family Festival
–Sunday, Nov. 5
The Art & Nature Family Festival is an event for all ages. Laguna Art Museum partners with local organizations whose missions focus on art, climate, science, animal welfare, and environmental education to present fun and enriching hands-on activities and educational stations throughout the museum.
For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.